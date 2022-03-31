The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The Federal Elections Commission has fined the DemoKKKrat National Committee and Cankles for lying about the funding of the discredited “muh Russia” dossier.

2) You know, it’s bad when the Washington Compost is worried. They’re saying Biteme should be worried.

3) …and when you’ve lost CBS: the network hired Trump chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, after the news head said they needed more GOP voices on the air because “we know the Republicans are going to take over, most likely in the midterms.”

-Yes, Commie Broadcasting System head. Yes, they are.

4) In House testimony, a U.S. general admitted Biteme’s Ukraine strategy failed.

5) A fabulous assessment of the modern “overclass” appeared by James Panero: “Going Under With the Overclass.”

6) Showing they still have nothing, the Patriot Day (Jan. 6) DOJ investigation has been expanded into rally preparations and conspiracies.

7) Locked in a tight race for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination, Arizona Attorney General Mark Byrnovich has referred DemoKKKrat Secretary of State Katie (the Hobbit) Hobbs for election crimes to the Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre.

Too little, too late, Byrno.

8) File under “funny how that works.” Woke Oregon saw the 6th highest number of domestic extremism incidents over the last decade.

-When you allow the environmental/woke whackadoodles to run government, people respond.

9) Now they are coming for statues of abolitionists: woke snoodgenozzles want to remove a statue of explorer David Livingstone because he worked as a boy in a mill that “likely” used West Indian cotton.

10) Former Clinton pollster Mark Penn says Biteme’s polls are in a “dire situation,” and he has failed to pivot to issues Americans really care about.

11) Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a pro-women’s sports bill that prohibits men posturing as females to compete in women’s events.

12) Looking ahead to a 2024 senate run and desperate to save his reputation, Arizona Governor Doug Douchey has signed bills protecting women’s sports and unborn babies. Gee, Gov, why did it take you so long?

13) Alleged FBI informant Ray Epps was found on video lifting up a large Trump sign on Patriot Day (Jan. 6) and pushing it into a line of cops.

Can you say, agent provocateur?

14) In New Kabul (i.e., NYC), a 26-year-old economics student was executed at point-blank range while walking down a street.

15) In Florida, where just ten years ago DemoKKKrats outnumbered Republicans by one million, the GOP has gained a lead now of 100,000.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

16) Inflation in Germany is now topping 30% per year!

17) Here comes the last-gasp attempt to prevent any anti-inflation measures: Fed rate hikes ‘threaten” the goal of narrowing racial gaps. So Fed rate hikes are racist.

18) Euros waking up to the fact that you can be woke or you can be affluent, but you can’t be both: Ukraine crisis poses “significant” dangers to the Eurozone because of inflation (due to energy costs that they brought on themselves).

19) The San Francisco Fed has disagreed with the Rutabaga, who says “Muh Russia” is causing inflation: instead, the SF Fed blames inflation on gubment spending.

-Which is correct.

20) Core inflation in the U.S. reaches 5.4%.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

21) Boo-ya! A class-action lawsuit against Fascistbook (Meta/beta) brought by advertisers could cost the company billions.

22) Good news story of the day: more legal trouble coming for CNN, which has its employees “bracing” for new layoffs.

-Thank you sir may I have another.

23) A “silent majority” of Disney employees support the new Florida anti-grooming law, says a Disney employee running for Congress.

24) Communist Racist Theory opponent Christopher Rufo has declared war on Disney: “We are directly targeting their public reputation.”

25) Actor Bruce Willis was forced into retirement by aphasia, a brain condition, after he “misfired guns” on a movie set and repeatedly asked the crew what he was doing on another set.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

26) Today marked Putin’s deadline in which he demanded the Euros pay for their gas in rubles as the ruble regained nearly all its post-sanction losses.

27) In a phony headline, CGTN claims Pootie-poot said that the gas payments could continue in Euros, except the payments go to the Gazprom Bank in Euros where they are converted into rubles.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

28) Flight attendants and others have brought an excellent mask mandate lawsuit.

29) …while the states challenge a mask mandate. Legal expert Robert Barnes believes the maskie mandates are soon dead.

30) The Rutabaga bumbled around on a fake TV White House set, saying he’s “not sure why” as he got yet another China Virus shot.

-Ya think maybe someone is trying to get rid of him with the vax?

31) Finally, ferocious lions have been turned into tame kitty cats by spraying a “love hormone” up their noses.

-Word is authorities tried this on the Tinder Swindler, and he actually fell in love.

-With a lion.

And that’s Today’s News

