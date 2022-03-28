The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) After the Demented Rutabaga called for regime change in Russia, prompting his minions to rush out and say he didn’t mean it, 25th Amendment chatter ensued.

2) Biteme’s SecState, Winken, Blinken, and Nod had to say the White House was not seeking regime change in Russia right after the Rutabaga said he was.

-What an excrement show.

3) Biteme has fallen to his lowest point in a favorable poll, the NBC News Poll: 40%

4) Even as Biteme says the war has been a “strategic failure” for Russia, it is the U.S. that is talking about reviving the draft. Sounds like a strategic failure for us.

5) More Biteme corruption as the Beau Biden Foundation raised millions, but only a fraction went to kids. Where did the rest go?

Beau Biden Foundation rakes in millions, spends fraction on kid programs https://t.co/mG0CAWzIg5 pic.twitter.com/hMJkCB2tCr — New York Post (@nypost) March 26, 2022

6) Speaking of fraud, our own uncoverdc.com reveals that cellphone geolocation data shows 7% of mail-in ballots in Wisconsin were trafficked in the 2020 election.

Only 7%?

7) And Wendi Strauch Mahoney provides a much-needed review of state legislation related to ballot integrity.

8) Alaska appears to be handing its elections to corrupt DemoKKKrats by adopting all mail-in ballots with no signature check.

9) Victor Davis Hanson has argued, as have I, that the real “reset” is about to hit DemoKKKrats like a sledgehammer. The people are fed up. As Cousin Eddie said in “Christmas Vacation,” the “S . . .er’s Full.”

10) The current DemoKKKrat positions make the party “uncompelling and toxic to wide swaths of American voters” writes Josh Kraushaar in National Journal.

-Oh, you ain’t seen nuthin’ yet, Josh. They are just getting started, and it will crush them.

11) Case in point: an unhinged school board member was caught on a hot mike asking to “set Marsha Blackburn on fire.”

-Got news for ya toots: Senator Blackburn is always en fuego.

12) . . . and Silvio Canto describes a “suburban insurrection” of parents fed up with DemoKKKrats.

13) Former CIA officer John Sipher admitted he took “special pride” in discrediting the Hunter Biteme laptop story and swaying the election.

14) Yet Hunter Biteme was accessing Defense Department systems on his laptop.

-Nothing to see here folks. Just espionage and treason with 10% to the “Big Guy.”

15) The slime continues to roll downhill as Broken Kristol, the failed editor of a useless rag, has compared Biteme’s “kill Putin” comments to Reagan’s “tear down this wall.”

16) In Benghazi-by-the-Lake (formerly Chicago) three people were killed and 14 wounded in weekend shootings.

-This has rapidly become the most dangerous city in the world to live in other than Kiev.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

17) Retail vacancies on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile have more than doubled from pre-pandemic levels.

18) Bidenflation leads to a 23% rise in fixed-rate mortgage payments as fertilizer prices rose 166%.

19) A China Virus lockdown in Shanghai has caused Asian markets to fall.

20) Kollyfornians are now corrupting Me-hee-co in an effort to escape the state’s ridiculous housing prices.

-If you thought the Crips and the Bloods were bad, you’ll love the narco-thugs there.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

21) During the Oscars which no one watched, actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock like a girl after a joke about Smith’s wife, then hurled obscenities at him from the audience.

-Staged? If Smith was really upset maybe he would have hit like a man. Unless he is transitioning.

22) Meanwhile the classless Oscar ceremony forgot Bob Saget in its memorial tribute.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

23) China and Russia were both preparing for the impact of sanctions and are likely to be less damaged than the West thinks.

24) Germany conducts mass raids over online “insults” against elected officials.

-Or, as “Freeper” field marshal said, he “did NAZI that coming.”

25) In an astounding propaganda effort, Daily Mail claims 17% of Russian forces in Ukraine are dead. That would mean that 10% of the entire Russian army there was killed and at a 4:1 wounded/killed ratio, their army is completely gone.

-In fact, it appears more than half the Ukraine forces are trapped in the Donbas.

26) Maajid Nawaz has reported that the Azov Nazi battalions are now officially a part of the Uke armed forces.

Azov Nazi Battalions are officially part of the Ukrainian armed forces "The equivalent analogy is the US armed forces having a formal KKK Battalion with KKK flags as part of the Army" "We're Funding it Ukraine." My chat with @TimCastpic.twitter.com/unltvTSIU6 https://t.co/kfV0FiWb4R — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) March 3, 2022

27) Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting helpless Russkie prisoners. At the very least, this is a violation of the Geneva Convention’s prohibition against showing video of prisoners, let alone wounded prisoners.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

28) The CDC and other health agencies have refused to provide employee vax data from 2022.

29) An Alabama wine shop operator has filed suit against the state for business lost during the lockdowns.

30) Now the real battle for the truth about the efficacy of Ivermectin and HCQ vs. Remdesivir begins as a doctor honored for his China Virus work is being investigated by the Virginia House of Delegates for prescribing Ivermectin.

31) How we were all punked by the CDC: the pandemic was fabricated, as CDC and others begin to backtrack on their China Virus death stats.

32) And finally, sporting her latest bag-woman look, singer Billie Eilish appeared at the Oscars covered in Hefty garbage bags.

-Someone get this woman a subscription to Vogue.

And that’s Today’s News

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr at @OtherWalls and SOON on TruthSocial!