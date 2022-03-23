The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The GOP has a Sean Hannity problem (MAGA is not for perpetual war).

2) Although he has been lower in other polls, the Rutabaga hits a new low in the Reuters/Ipsos poll of only 40%.

-My guess is that he’s lingering in the mid-30s, but headed down more soon.

3) Shocked, I tell ya! The Feds were caught lying to courts and spying on Project Veritas.

4) The Rutabaga has blamed Kampuchea Harris for her disastrous first year according to a new book; and considered naming her to the USSC to get rid of her.

5) Speaking of disastrous, the White House and its fact-checkers are trying to cover up Biteme’s “new world order” quote.

6) The Georgia ballot harvesting probe continues after a subpoena was approved.

7) The Rutabaga’s first USSC pick Ketanji Brown Jackson was questioned over her sympathy for child molesters and pedophiles.

8) After being questioned by the New York Slimes where she got her ideas about Ukraine and Russia, activist Candace Owens said . . .from the New York Slimes and provided them links.

9) And another GOP slushnugget: Governor Eric Holcomb vetoed a bill that would have banned biological males from women’s sports.

10) Trump’s legacy is still protecting America as a Trump-appointed judge has blocked Biteme’s orders protecting illegals from deportation.

11) . . . while the corrupt U.S. attorney’s office “accidentally” published a list of 121 clients—including socialites, businessmen, and lawyers—who solicited a prostitute in the Sarah Lawrence “sex cult.”

12) And more judges: a judge has ruled the moronic recent legislation passed (supposedly “by accident”) in Arizona that ended elections for precinct committeemen as unconstitutional.

-Dodged a bullet there.

13) Belarus has granted refugee status to a Capitol Hill Patriot Day defendant.

14) Russia has ended talks with Japan over the Kuril Islands, citing sanctions from the Ukraine invasion.

15) Senator BookerT&theMSGs from New Jersey said that Biteme’s USSC pick Ketanji Brown Jackson was an “extraordinarily talented” black woman, adding that’s something “we’ve never seen before.”

-The Ope might want to weigh in here.

16) As to Ketanji Brown’s “talent,” she couldn’t define a “woman,” didn’t know when life begins and thinks illegal aliens are “non-citizens.”

-But, boy, ain’t she smart?

17) In New Kabul, also known as New York City, the subway “poop attacker” who was released without bail has already been arrested again.

18) The Oklahoma House has passed a near-total abortion ban.

19) File under both certifiably evil and insane: a Washington school board has passed a race-based discipline policy where black and Hispanic students will get lesser punishments.

-Homeschool, homeschool, homeschool.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

20) Electricity generation has not grown at all. It has risen to 2007 levels.

21) Disney has responded to Florida’s anti-grooming bill by announcing it will engage in more grooming. It formed a new task force to create more homosexual content.

-This is the point where Gov. DeSantis holds all the cards and should tell the Mouse to end its grooming programming or lose all tax breaks in the state. Disney has billions of dollars in sunk costs.

22) Biteme, seeking to destroy American steel production, has rolled back tariffs on UK steel.

23) While in Japan, steel prices have turned red hot.

24) Housing affordability is about to crash.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

25) Beyonce and Billie Eilish were named among the performers of the “Best Song” for the Oscars.

-Reportedly Billie Eilish has temporarily agreed to stop her suicide watch to attend the ceremony.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

26) The Brits begged for more oil, but the Saudis said no.

27) Sanctions have isolated the West from the rest of the world.

28) Under Constitutional powers of “marque and reprisal,” Congress, without Biteme’s approval, can issue letters authorizing American private vessels to attack and seize Russkie ships.

29) Iran largely avoided the impact of sanctions by setting up a “clandestine finance system.”

30) The president of World Athletics has warned that the future of women’s sports is “very fragile.”

-Well, duh! When you let men compete against women, fragile ain’t the word.

31) Jamaica announced it is ready to move toward removing the Queen as head of state and becoming a republic as soon as Kate and Willie hop on the plane.

32) Biteme’s Ambassador to Israel has told a “Boycott, Disinvestment, and Sanctions” anti-semitic group that he wants Jews out of Jerusalem: “Your agenda is where my heart is,” i.e., in hell.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

33) Our own uncoverdc.com reports that Dr. David Martin’s lawsuit against Biteme claims the China Virus is a bioweapon.

-And he would be correct.

34) New Zealand—land of the maskiopaths and vaxiopaths—has finally scrapped its China Virus restrictions.

35) The Canary Islands also have ended all China Virus restrictions.

36) . . . while little maskiopaths in Seattle walk out of school demanding mask mandates be put back.

37) The CDC told the New York Slimes it hid China Virus data for political reasons.

-You know, because people needed to trust the science that they couldn’t see.

38) The triple-vaxxed Cankles has announced she has the China Virus.

39) Finally, in a bizarre statement supposedly in support of Ukrainians, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger invoked his dead Nazi father and his time invading Leningrad in World War II.

-Arnold, ya never go Full Nazi.

And that’s Today’s News

