1) The Trumpster continues with winning picks, as Russell Fry, his selection for a House seat in South Carolina, is now leading Tom Rice, an impeachment supporter, by 20 points.

2) Predictably, The Hill has proclaimed that Republicans have ramped up support for candidates snubbed by Trump.

-Yep. And we’re seeing what their “ramped up” support is worth.

3) Biteme proclaims there will be a New World Order.

-Well, not if voters have any say.

4) A new Rasmussen poll shows Republicans up by eleven-to-thirteen points heading into the November elections. (Reminder: in 2010, the gap was just over six, with a flip of 65 seats).

5) Meanwhile, the Donald’s PAC has more cash than Republicans and DemoKKKrats combined.

6) The Ohio Senate race got testy as Mike Gibbons and Josh Mandel squared off as if to fight.

7) Former Attorney General Barrstool says he was “shocked” that Biteme lied about Hunter Biteme’s laptop.

-And this guy was AG.

8) DemoKKKrats are reported to be swimming in “dark money” donations. That’s cuz they can’t get any real donations from real Americans.

9) . . . while in a clever move, the RNC has started voter registration drives at gas stations.

10) Most voters support Florida’s ban on inappropriate sex teaching in schools.

11) The governor of Indiana signed constitutional carry, making the Hoosiers the 24th state to pass it into law.

-What’s taking the rest so long?

🚨BREAKING: INDIANA GOVERNOR SIGNS CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY! — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) March 21, 2022

12) New research suggests the Keto diet stresses and starves pancreatic cancer cells.

13) U.S. State Department whines about Russia’s decision to call Fascistbook (MetaBeta) an extremist organization.

-They are. Oh, P.S.: “Meta” means “death” in Hebrew.

14) We knew Kampuchea Harris was a useless dredge, but she is rapidly becoming Rutabaga II: She talked about the “significance of the passage of time” four times in a row in a bizarre speech.

15) Christopher Chantrill in The American Thinker has asked if impeachments matter?

-No, Chris. Not unless they are followed by Senate removal, which has never, ever happened after four of them.

16) By the way, as a means of a flashback I wrote in 2019 also in The American Thinker that the continued impeachments without a conviction by the Senate have made the House completely impotent as if it committed “soooo-eeeee-cide.”

17) An analysis has shown mail-in ballot rejections soared under Texas’s tougher new voting law.

-No wonder DemoKKKrats are squealing like stuck Javalinas.

18) Miami Beach (or New Donbas) has declared a state of emergency as thugs run wild with multiple shootings.

19) Porny Daniels has been ordered to pay President Donald Trump $300,000 in legal fees for her defamation case.

-Of course, she’ll have to get it from Michael Avenatti first.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

20) Thomas “Loopy” Freidman is wrong again with his “Golden Arches” theory that said no two countries that each had McDonalds would go to war with each other. Maybe try the “Whataburger” theory, in that no country will keep its Whataburgers long enough to go to war with anyone else.

21) Fitting: Woke Google sued by its black employees for racism.

22) Disney in a fetal position after it told its employees that it made a mistake by not publicly opposing the Florida sex-preach bill.

-Please Disney. Please once and for all sever the link between you and your customers.

23) The SEC has prepared climate change risk rules for companies to report on emissions/climate change risks.

NOW – SEC expected to introduce climate disclosure rules, forcing publicly traded companies to report on emissions and "climate change" risks. pic.twitter.com/Sr0JgTwm0M — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 21, 2022

24) More red flags in China—no, not the official commie flag—as property developers say they can’t release their earnings on time.

25) Germany’s producer price inflation has hit a record high as energy costs reached the highest since 1949.

-What? Ya can’t just spin windmills faster?

26) The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he may need to take “aggressive” steps to combat inflation.

-Oh? Ya think? And when would that take place, Jah-rome?

27) In related inflation news, a Chicago man has put his “mortgage payment” in the gas pump—$944(!) To fill his converted bus RV.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

28) “The Batman” has hit $300 million domestically, which is pretty good for a movie that is three hours of pitch black.

29) Canuckistan and Georgia have benefited the most from Kollyfornia runaway productions.

-You know, the same Georgia that Hollywoodites said they would never film in because of its “heartbeat bill”?

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

30) The Kremlin says U.S.-Russia relations are on the verge of breaking.

31) Latvia now threatening people with five years in prison for stating the Russian position on the invasion.

32) Zelensky has called for direct talks with Pootie-poot, but said Ukrainians must vote on any deal.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

33) An Army surgeon testified in court that the China Virus vaxxes were resulting in military members developing demyelination of the central nervous system.

34) A federal judge has blocked a D.C. law allowing 11-year-olds to be vaxxed without parental consent.

35) At a conference on the China Virus, science, and freedom, scientists blamed Hoax Media and Big Tech for stifling all debate on the disease.

36) And finally, a man was pulled out alive after two days of being stuck in a 15-foot underground storm pipe the width of a pizza.

-No. He did not have a pizza. The width of a pizza. He probably got skinnier after two days because he didn’t have a pizza.

