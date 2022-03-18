The show today is full of discussion about the conflict overseas and how the United States is involved. Make sure to listen so you can hear what to look for if there is any question about what strategies are at play here between Russia, Ukraine, and the US.

Then, we move into some lawsuit discussion and bring people up to speed on Navy Seal 1 v. Biden and the RNC suing the J6 committee. We end the show with an interesting optical illusion test.

All of this and some more on the Dark to Light Podcast!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!