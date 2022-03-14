We are thrilled to be joined for the first half of today’s show by Dr. Larry Schweikart, author of the new book “Dragonslayers: Six Presidents And Their War With the Swamp.” We talk about the book and how each of the six navigated their way through a war with their own respective swamp. You can find all of the info about Larry and his book, and also how to get his home school class below.

Then, Tracy and Mike hit the ground running with a FASCINATING vaccine debate that can’t be missed and how it ties into current geopolitical events. It is an action-packed Dark to Light Podcast!

