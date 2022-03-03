The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The Wisconsin Special Counsel found that 91 nursing homes had 95-100% turnout in 2020.

-Of course, that happened.

2) Well, this is a rather large clarification on the so-called Remington “settlement” suit: the $73 million suit with Sandy Hook families as paid by insurance companies. Remington is no longer in business and had it been in business and carried for the case, I likely would have prevailed in the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.

3) Trust the Science: A new study in the Journal of Public Economics concludes that DemoKKKrat women are ugly because looks correlate with politics.

-They said it, not me. I thought it, but I didn’t say it.

4) The Patriot Day (Jan. 6) Squidpickle panel now has claimed Trump was involved in a “criminal conspiracy” to overturn the election.

-So, now questioning an election in America is a “criminal conspiracy?”

5) And just like that . . . whoops there goes another rubber tree plant. Jim Jordan says he would be “happy to” nominate Kevin McCarthy for Speaker if asked.

-In all fairness, it took Jim a little longer than most to go Full Swamp.

6) Another corrupt DemoKKKrat (but I repeat myself) has been charged, this time the ex-Illinois House speaker. Michael Madigan has been charged with a nearly $3 million racketeering and bribery scheme. (The AP conveniently left out his party so I’ll provide it here).

7) Minnesota has passed the “Crown Act” making it illegal to discriminate against someone because of hairstyle.

-No kidding. Loc Dog is greatly relieved.

8) Texas Republican Van Taylor has suspended his campaign after admitting he had an affair with “ISIS bride” Tania Joya, allowing runner-up Keith Self to run for the seat. (He was facing a runoff anyway and had paid Joya $5,000 to shut up).

-The Trump Curse strikes again, however: Taylor was one of 35 Republicans to vote for the hoax January 6 (Patriot Day) commission.

9) Katie Meyer, a Stanford Soccer player, has been found dead on campus with “no evidence” of the cause. (Is this the disease that dare not speak its name, vax side effects?

10) The People’s Convoy continues its trek to Washington, D.C.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

11) Low literacy levels could be costing the U.S. economy $2.2 trillion a year.

-If not much more.

12) Brent crude inches up over $119 a barrel.

OIL SURGES TO HIGHEST PRICE IN 14 YEARS—TOPPING $119/BARREL OIL REACHED $145/BARREL IN 2008 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 3, 2022

13) DemoKKKrat senators “worry” that the Supreme Court is about to restrict the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to hamstring power producers after oral arguments.

14) The Ninth Circuit has dismissed the Twitter lawsuit against Texas’s probe of the media giant over its Trump ban.

-Win for the good guys.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

15) Alan Ladd, Jr., a revered Hollywood producer who saved “Star Wars” when Fox wanted to shut down production and won an Oscar for “Braveheart” has died at age 84. His other film successes included “Alien,” “Chariots of Fire,” “Blade Runner,” “Young Frankenstein,” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

16) Former Yankees player (we think) Joey Gallo has poked fun at himself on his social media during the major league baseball lockdown.

-Wait, is that “Callo” with a “C”?

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

17) The Russkie foreign minister has warned if world war III comes “it will be nuclear.

-Gee, that spreads cheer and gladness this morning.

18) Russians claim they have lost 498 soldiers in Ukraine so far, or one-tenth the number claimed by Ukraine.

19) Bucking the narrative, defense expert Bill Roggio has claimed Putin is not crazy and that the Russkie invasion is not failing. The West is failing . . . to understand the enemy.

20) The UK’s Boris Johnson claims Russia has committed “war crimes” in Ukraine.

21) . . . while Ukrainian special forces have boasted about their intent to kill any Russian trying to surrender “like pigs.”

22) China refuses to join sanctions on Russia. (Other countries who voted with China were described by the UK Daily Mail as “regimes” including India).

23) The Taiwan blackout was caused by a malfunction at the Kaohsuing power plant.

24) Biteme has considered offering the Iranians $11 billion in a ransom for the four hostages in order to re-start the failed Iran deal from the Zero administration.

25) . . . and the Rutabaga is collaborating with . . . wait for it . . . RUSSIA to do the deal.

26) Thousands of ATMs have been removed in Australia as its banks go digital.

-What could go wrong?

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

27) In a first, the Romanian soccer team has banned vaccinated players. The owner says the players “lose strength” and cites side effects.

28) Dr. Fallacy’s agency knew the ChiComs were withholding China Virus data in 2020, but propagated their lies anyway.

29) Biteme’s China Virus team has cited “science” to defend keeping masks on airplanes.

30) Meanwhile, France, trusting the science, announced it will suspend mandatory masks and vaxports conveniently in time for the French presidential election.

JUST IN – France will "suspend" mandatory masks and vaccination passports "in most places" on March 14, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on TF1. The French presidential election will begin on April 10. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 3, 2022

31) Congressman Jim Jordan (see my story above) said investigating Dr. Fallicy will be a priority when the Republicans take the House in 2022.

-Ah, Jim, that probably won’t happen if Kevin McCarthy is speaker.

32) Finally, New Yorkers made 270 complaints last year about loud sex including a woman who couldn’t stop shouting her lover was a “sexual tyrannosaurus.”

-I’m really sorry. I promise it won’t happen again.

And that’s Today’s News

