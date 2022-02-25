It’s a sad day in the world when thousands of people will likely die because of the ambitions of Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin. On the Feb. 24th Keep the Republic show on Brighteon.TV (view it here or below), host Daniel Bobinski shared what he learned from a retired military intelligence officer who now works in the same field but in the private sector.

Key takeaways included:

This war was totally preventable.

Nobody is willing to stand up to Putin in ways that will make him stop.

NATO is unlikely to do anything, and neither is the United States.

Ukrainians do not dislike Russians; they dislike Russians ruling them.

Many Ukrainians will die fighting a war they cannot win.

Russia’s ultimate goal: reclaim the nation-states that left the USSR in the 1990s.

UncoverDC investigative journalist Michelle Edwards also addressed the issue, noting that Ukraine is a resource-rich country.

Bobinski and Edwards also discussed several of her most recent UncoverDC articles:

Scott Schara: Pfizer Drugs & Medical Malpractice Killed His Daughter Grace – UncoverDC

St. Lucie County, FL 2020 Sheriff’s Race: Ghost Candidate Corruption? – UncoverDC

With this being the last Keep the Republic show for Black History Month, Bobinski played a portion of the Morgan Freeman interview conducted by the late Mike Wallace for 60 Minutes, in which Freeman said the best way to end racism is to stop talking about it.

Keep the Republic is a live weekly show on Brighteon.TV at 4 pm eastern, hosted by Daniel Bobinski. The Feb. 17 show featuring Doug Traubel and Larry Schweikart can be seen here or at the Brighteon.TV channel.

The full February 24th Keep the Republic show can be viewed here: