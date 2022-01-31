The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) At a massive political rally in Texas, where President Trump all but confirmed he is running again, he praised the Canadian truckers and called on Congress to rehire every soldier, sailor, or Marine fired because of the vax mandate.

-This guy is gonna get a legit 90 million votes next time.

2) It’s getting worse for DemoKKKrats: the DNC Chairman Jamie Harrison is considering an early exit.

-Word is Neil Young is looking for a new business manager.

3) . . . while progressive commie DemoKKKrats are distancing themselves from the “radioactive” Biteme.

4) The incredibly stupid Rutabaga goes off on economic issues and asks parents to imagine having a child with type 1 diabetes when Trump actually lowered the price of insulin and Biteme’s administration rescinded the agreement.

5) The globalist “reset” agenda has failed.

-Yep. Been sayin’ that for several months.

6) Yet fascist governments still fascist: Nova Scotia moves to ban highway cheering of the truck convoys!

7) In Chicago (better known as Benghazi-by-the-Lake), the deputy mayor says that the city is losing police at a “significant, almost alarming” rate.

-That’s what happens when you’re governed by Beetlejuice.

8) Virginia joins 21 other states in calling on the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade.

9) The speed camera nightmare coming to America: UK’s law costs drivers $56 million in fines per year.

10) Did he or didn’t he? ESPN reports that the Greatest of All Time quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will retire; Brady says it’s not true. Coach Bruce Arians also says he has not been informed of such a decision.

11) Disgusting cowards in Hollywood, Kollyfornia on parade as movie execs like Ryan Kavanaugh are fleeing New Calcutta, er, Los Angeles due to the crime, homelessness, high taxes, and spoogy lifestyle they supported and created.

-One bad thing about living in the land of the free is we are not free to bar such klodclumpers from relocating to other states and destroying them. It’s time to play “Hotel Kollyfornia” here: “You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.”

12) Meanwhile, in New Mogadishu, better known as San Francisco, there is a rise in crimes on Asians after the “defund the police” movement.

13) A Georgia school district published plans to teach Communist Racist Theory . . . then hid them when they were discovered.

14) More January 6 Patriot Day news: “Someone opened the doors from inside,” says a defense attorney.

15) Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst jumped to her death from the 60-story Orion building in New York City. This absolutely gorgeous woman was assaulted by “vomit emojis” and insults “saying I wasn’t pretty enough.”

16) A recently surfaced U.S. attorney document says that the IRS issued a grand jury subpoena to JP Morgan for Hunter and James Biteme’s bank records related to its ChiCom connections.

–And we know where that went, right?

17) Did Trump get out just in time? “We may be on the verge of the most consequential U.S. political realignment in almost a century” due to the China Virus, says the Wall Street Journal.

–Faith in all institutions is rocked, and the “great confinement” has destroyed confidence in the basic competence of government. “As in 1932, the party out of power stands to benefit.”

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

18) The massive Canadian trucker caravan landed in Ottowa as Justa Turd-o scurried into hiding. They might just end the China Virus mandates, saying they can stay for months.

19) A Canadian MP has now called for a vote of no confidence in Turd-o.

Things just might happen. pic.twitter.com/rB8y8KeFcl — CanadianCryptonaire – Same as Getter (@CCryptonaire) January 31, 2022

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

20) Shares of online car “distruptors,” Vroom and Carvana, collapse after money-losers see share prices fall by almost two-thirds.

21) The Atlanta Fed says the economy is on the verge of contraction.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

22) “Fight Club” bows to censorship for a ChiCom release, but star among stars Keanu Reeves stands firm on Tibet, performing at a benefit concert despite threats by the ChiComs to boycott “Matrix Resurrections.”

23) The Cincinnati Bengals won a stunning upset over the Kansas City Chiefs to face the Los Angeles (i.e., New Calcutta) Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals only won two games in 2019, and last made the Super Bowl in 1989.

24) Actor Howard Hesseman, “Dr. Johnny Fever” of the hit show “WKRP in Cincinnati,” is dead at 81.

-His skit where the Highway Patrol is testing his reactions after drinking was hysterical. Johnny Fever’s reactions got faster the drunker he got!

25) The mostly non-woke, solid entertainment Marvel film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” passes the $1 billion mark at the international box office.

-Lesbian spiders quoting Howard Zinn are apparently not required for a hit movie.

26) “Cobra Kai” tops streaming charts. Another wholesome, ingenious series in which former bad kid Johnny Lawrence reinvents himself to become the hero.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

27) From Newsweek of all places, “Scolding the unvaccinated left Biden Unprepared” for the OhMyGod . .. because it has so many mutated proteins the vaxxes lost their effectiveness.

28) Kid Rock—who is not Neil Young—says he will not play any venue requiring either masks or China Virus vaxxes.

29) A Heartland/Rasmussen poll finds that almost 60% of DemoKKKrats still support gubment forcing Americans to remain in their homes if they refuse the China Virus vax, and 78% of DemoKKKrats support Biteme’s vax mandate for businesses of over 100.

-This is how we win huge, folks.

30) Japan’s trading and pharmaceutical company Kowa says ivermectin showed an “antiviral effect” against the OhMyGod variant.

31) After being told by a U.S. District Court judge in Texas to begin delivering 55,000 pages per month of all docs it used to authorize the Pfizer China Virus vax, the FDA is asking for more time.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya! Once these docs are out there is a possibility some people could face jail.

32) Finally, in a critical scientific breakthrough, researchers at the University of South Florida have found that women who make more money than their partner are twice as likely to fake orgasms.

-Good news for men everywhere, who thought they all were faked.

And that’s Today’s News

Larry Schweikart can be found at the Wild World of History and at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr at @OtherWalls.