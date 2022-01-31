Busy show again today with a ton on COVID-19, including Rogan’s apology, the “new rules,” this booster is kicking my a**, and a Democrat voter who has had enough.
We make sure to cover it all for you on the Monday edition of the Dark To Light Podcast!
Click Arrow to Listen
You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!
LINKS WE DISCUSSED
- Joe Rogan addresses the Spotify controversy
- CitizenFreePress.com: US truckers announce plan for Freedom Convoy to Washington DC
- Celia Farber’s Substack: Live feeds from Ottawa – Is Canada RIGHT NOW in active peaceful revolution against Trudeau/NWO/COVID tyranny?
- Tracy Beanz’ Telegram: Illinois “breakthrough” hospitalizations and deaths have doubled in the past two months