Beanz is back after a bout of the Rona and we hit the ground running. We talk about the event yesterday in DC, the hypocrisy in how the media covers medical decisions and personal autonomy, and we listen to some of the hearings Ron Johnson is having today.

A teeny bit of a shorter show but hey, there’s a show!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!