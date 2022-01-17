Today was a great show! We talk some philosophy about monetary policy and the changes happening around us along with some Youngkin news. Then, we get into the slander of Dr. Robert Malone on Ingraham this weekend.

Don’t miss it!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

 

Enjoying our content? Appreciate a daily dose of Actual JournalismTM?
Please consider becoming an UncoverDC supporter.

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."