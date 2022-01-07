The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The Demented Pervert has hit a new low in the CIVIQS poll of 35% with a shocking number of only 27% of 18-34 year-olds approving. (No margin of error was stated, but if like other polls it is in the 4% range, this could mean Biteme’s real level is 39% . . . or as low as 31%.

2) Steve Bannon: The truth of the Patriot Day events will come out and warns DemoKKKrats “Preserve your documents”.

3) Harris compares January 6, where one unarmed woman was murdered by a cop, to 9/11.

4) As DemoKKKrats staged ceremonies memorializing those who were not hurt by any Patriot Day Protesters, they seem to have forgotten that the Capitol Police murdered Ashli Babbitt and that Victoria White was beaten by cops. She has launched a federal suit for that assault.

-You go, Vicki!

5) While Ashli Babbitt’s family attorneys have issued a statement on the hit piece about her past.

6) The Cruzer stepped in it with his comments on Patriot Day.

-But it wasn’t the first time: on January 7 of last year, he said “The attack at the Capitol was a despicable act of terrorism and a shocking assault on our democratic system. The Department of Justice should vigorously prosecute everyone who was involved in these brazen acts of violence.”

7) And shades of Patriot Day, January 6, 2021: A probe of Seattle cops says they faked police transmissions about “right-wing protests” during 2020 riots to downplay fascist Antifa’s actions.

8) File under “Told ya so”. In fact just yesterday in my commentary I mentioned this as a main reason for the ongoing House Patriot Day committee hearings. They want to bar Trump from office so they don’t have to run against him in 2024. The Hill reports “DemoKKKrats quietly explore barring Trump from office.”

9) DemoKKKrats are having a huge Hispanic voter problem. Now it appears Asians are leaving the DemoKKKrats as well.

10) Prince Andy is in trouble as it appears Virginia Giuffre is unlikely to agree to a payoff for the Epstein-related sex case.

11) Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys seek mistrial after juror reveals he was sexually abused as a child.

-Maxie, Maxie: are you sure you want to give prosecutors another run at you? This time they might actually call serious witnesses.

12) CyberNinjas, the firm that performed the Arizona audit, is closing down after being fined $50,000 a day by a judge for refusing to hand over private emails and texts to reporters from Arizona’s version of Pravda, the Arizona Republic.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) Wolf Richter of “Wolfstreets.com” notes that auto sales were at the 1978 level, while prices have absolutely exploded.

14) Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, gets pay raise to $98.7 million.

-Seriously? How does anyone expect an executive to live on less than a billion dollars in Kollyfornia?

15) Bed, Bath, & Beyond closing 200 stores a year after dropping MyPillow.

-Too bad the CEO doesn’t have a MyPillow to sleep on now. He’ll need it.

16) Real U.S. November jobs report worse than initially reported (199,000 vs. expected 450,000) with real average earnings declining by 1.7%.

17) This is despite record Euro demand for U.S. liquified natural gas.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

18) Director Peter Bogdanovich, whose “What’s Up Doc?” remains one of my all-time favorites despite Barbra Streisand, dies at age 82.

19) Anticipating his soon-to-be-announced Medal of Freedom from the Rutabaga, former Subway pitchman and convicted kiddie porn pedophile Jared Fogle gives his first post-incarceration interview from prison.

20) The perpetually angry professional hater Joy Reid has been booted from MSNBC.

-And who said Christmas didn’t come early in 2022?

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

21) “Focus on the Family” imposes vax mandate, leaving staff and donors dismayed.

22) Did Fascistbook expect this? Over 48,000 comments on the World Health Org’s Facebook page from people complaining about side effects of the vax. Comments are “overwhelmingly against” forced vaxxes.

23) And the WHO reports China Virus cases up sharply as deaths decrease.

24) French house approves Macron’s strict vaxport.

25) A federal judge gives the FDA just eight months to produce Pfizer’s safety data, not 75 years.

26) The CDC is desperately trying to validate the vax, claiming in a study that every vaxxed participant who had a serious China Virus vax side-effect had at least one “risk factor.”

-Clue: EVERY PERSON has at least one “risk factor.” There is no such thing as perfect health.

27) And now, another: Moderna CEO says the shot’s effectiveness won’t “hold great” after a few months and they’ll need another.

-To quote Gomer Pyle, “Surprise, surprise, surprise.”

28) And finally, Taco Bell launches a “taco-a-day” subscription program to drive visits.

-Reports that a free bottle of Maalox will accompany every subscription are unconfirmed.

And that’s Today’s News

