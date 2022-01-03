The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The investigation into the great fraud of 2020 isn’t quite dead yet. Over 70 subpoenas issued in the Wisconsin election investigation.

2) Slimy RINO Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan (who voted for impeachment) says the GOP has no option but to support Trump.

-Yeah, but we have the option NOT to support you.

3) A Texas audit finds that in that state alone over 11,000 non-citizens were registered to vote.

4) Told ya he would eventually support Build Back Boondoggle: Manchin-on-a-Hill resumes negotiations with the Rutabaga.

5) Joe Rogan’s interview with Dr. Robert Malone was such a true bombshell—an overused word—that Google had to fiddle with its search engines to address new searches for “Mass Formation Psychosis.”

6) The Chairman of the FDIC resigned after warning of a “hostile takeover” by the DemoKKKrats of his agency.

7) President Trump has a 43% lead over Ron De Santis—who claims he isn’t running—for the 2024 GOP primary according to Reuters, supporting a 46% lead in Rasmussen days earlier.

8) . . . while former Clinton advisor Dick Morris says Cankles and Alexandra Occasional-Cortex (aka “Dead Eyes”) will be the DemoKKKrat ticket in 2024.

-Cankles: The gift that keeps on giving.

9) Colleges nationwide are switching to online classes despite booster mandates.

-Is this the true “Great Reset” as the indoctrination of da Youts erodes? Their interface time with teachers declines markedly in these “virtual” classes as does the harassment and conservative-shaming by faculty.

10) Insurance exec says deaths are up 40% among working-age people and it’s not just the China Virus (“many different conditions”)

11) College football players starting to make business decisions to forego extra years at a university to earn money, notwithstanding analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s complaints about players opting out of meaningless bowl games.

12) “There they go again.” DemoKKKrat Township commissioner arrested for rape of a 15-year-old boy.

13) Another drug: a “cancer timebomb” anti-miscarriage drug given to 10,000 women has been passed on to daughters and granddaughters in a scandal “worse than Thalidomide.”

-But, “trust the science,” right?

14) And since we’re on the topic of drugs, a new study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases says that the common flu vax’s effectiveness was “lower than those in other studies and shows “unexpected findings” of “lower effectiveness with repeated vaccination and no protection given household exposure.”

15) Some good pharmacological news: advances made in stopping dementia at the nose with a new combination of nasal-sprayed drugs.

16) And this: a game-changing prostate cancer operation that uses electrical currents to destroy tumours is becoming available.

–COMMENT: Is it just me, or are we seeing a raft of “good news” stories coming from the medical community? Almost as if doctors and researchers realized their credibility was shot, and if they lied about the China Virus, what else did they lie about? And if they were wrong then, who wants their services for other problems short of emergencies?

17) Flight hell continues as another 2,727 flights in the US are canceled, with Southwest leading the way.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

18) The new political cry in South Korea: “Out with Man Haters.”

-Sounds good to me.

19) U.S. Navy to build an “airport infrastructure” in Norway to meet increased Russkie presence.

-Or we could just buy Greenland.

IN INTERSTELLAR NEWS

20) Experts warn of “space cannibalism” if colonists’ food systems fail.

-Look at the bright side: they could name the first Mars site Donner Base One.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

21) Hollywood’s box office ends the year down 60% below pre-pandemic 2019 with $4.5 billion domestic sales.

22) Really? Prince Willie now facing accusations he had an affair with Rose Hanbury, (former) friend of Kate Middleton.

-Idiot.

23) Horror stories from home redesign shows: “it was literally things stuck together with staples and tape,” and another claimed their sewer line was dug up to provide a “pond.”

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

24) It just keeps going: Stock futures poised to open near record highs.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

25) Citizens in a Brazilian town beat the mayor for allegedly mandating vaxports and vaxxes for children.

-This is where we are headed everywhere unless these fools see the light. As Ronald Reagan said, “If we can’t make them see the light, we can make them feel the heat.”

26) Nurse whistleblower reveals large numbers of “clotting, bleeding, brain bleeds, heart attacks in younger 50-year-olds” that “no doctor will admit . . . is from the vaccine. They won’t make the VAERS report.”

27) A judge has blocked a vax mandate in San Diego schools.

28) Big win vs vax mandates: the State of Louisiana in Monroe v. Xavier Becerra says “The Executive has clearly decided to make laws . . . the separation of powers has never been so thin.”

29) The powerful Pfizer presentation that got Dr. Robert Malone kicked off Twit (showing an increased risk of illness and death for the vaxxed.

-(UncoverDC’s own Michelle Edwards penned a column on this in mid-December)

30) Pfizer study: young men more likely to get heart inflammation with the vax than with the China Virus.

31) But, “trust the science”: following complaints from customers, a UK test provider admits the test cannot be used to diagnose the China Virus.

32) Better restrain Dr. Fallacy and keep him from sharp objects: Danish health chief says the OhMyGod variant is bringing about the end of the pandemic and “we will have our normal lives back in two months.”

-About two years- longer than “two weeks to flatten the curve,” but I’ll take it.

33) Finally, file under “Wrong sex”: Nurse awakens from 28-day China Virus coma after given VIAGRA—was just three days from having the vent turned off.

