Beanz flies solo today and lets it all out. She talks about the ever-changing COVID narrative and why they have to do it, the vaccine rollout, breaking news on boosters for kids, what Fauci and Hayes are now saying, and the ridiculousness of it all is talked about today during the podcast.
Lots of links for you below, don’t miss them! Also, make sure to get in the new COVID Truth Network — a stellar compilation of good folks doing great work!
LINKS WE DISCUSSED
- COVID Truth Network
- FLURONA
- CitizenFreePress.com: Holy shite – Fauci just admitted the truth about kids with COVID
- CitizenFreePress.com: Suddenly MSNBC gets religion on COVID….. It’s nothing more than the flu
- DiscloseTV on Twitter: NEW – CDC quietly revised their guidance
- Yahoo.com: Many people hospitalized in the Omicron surge are there for other reasons and have only mild COVID-19
- Masks don’t work. UncoverDC.com told you this in July of 2020. Here’s the article: “A scientific look at the mask fallacy and why we’re told to wear them.“
- FDA boosters for kids