Beanz flies solo today and lets it all out. She talks about the ever-changing COVID narrative and why they have to do it, the vaccine rollout, breaking news on boosters for kids, what Fauci and Hayes are now saying, and the ridiculousness of it all is talked about today during the podcast.

Lots of links for you below, don’t miss them! Also, make sure to get in the new COVID Truth Network — a stellar compilation of good folks doing great work!

