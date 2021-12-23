The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

CORRECTION: Yesterday I identified the congressman standing up to the Patriot Day (January 6 committee) as “Rick” Perry, but it is Scott Perry of Pennsylvania. In Today’s News, we put our corrections and, if ever necessary, apologies right up front, unlike the Hoax Newsers.

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Biteme’s poll numbers are reaching historic “strongly disapprove” levels, with 39% strongly disapproving and only 21% strongly approving (overall 43%-53% approve/disapprove) according to Politico.

2) Among Hispanics, the numbers are much worse, with only 38% overall approving of the Rutabaga and 55% disapproving according to a poll by the Economist.

Economist: Biden Approval Hispanics

Approval 38%

Disapproval 55% — @SHEPMJS (@shepmjs) December 23, 2021

3) The numbers are even worse in a recent Marist poll, where 65% of Hispanics disapprove. It seems that the flood of illegals threatens all Americans, including Hispanics.

4) Biteme’s vax mandates are headed to the Supreme Court for its first hearing on January 7th.

5) The Illinois Capitol features a satanic deity figure of Baphomet installed by the satanic Temple next to the Christian nativity scene.

6) Congresswoman Mary Scanlon becomes the second politician robbed at gunpoint. She was carjacked in Washington, D.C. (The other was an Illinois state representative who urged defunding police.)

-D.C. police say auto thefts are up 15%

7) Congressman Madison Cawthorne to divorce after eight months of marriage following allegations he sexually harassed more than 30 women.

8) The Rutabaga seems to be as nasty to his staff as his veep Kampuchea Harris: “it’s beyond demoralizing, it’s insulting” said one junior staffer not invited to White House events. Staff claim they are excluded from traditional events.

-That’s because the Demented Pervert cannot be seen for extended periods of time as he drifts into his dementia state.

9) A new Rasmussen poll shows 41% of DemoKKKrats say there was cheating in the 2020 election.

Reader Alert: Wow – Full Story at 10:30AM 41% now say cheating was likely in the 2020 elections

42% against Zuckerbucks type private election spending And both of these new results today are exclusively from Democrats. — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 23, 2021

10) File under “Ain’t Happenin’”: Ted Cruz says he should be the Republican nominee for president.

11) Speaking of crime, the Ninth Circuit issued a stay freezing Kollyfornia’s high-capacity magazine ban.

12) Texas A&M backs out of the Gator Bowl after China Virus outbreak left the team without enough players.

-A few days ago I warned that the next big scandal would be NFL/NBA China Virus cases that arose just in time for key games, forcing players out. Seems I left out the NCAA.

13) Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Macaroni who is 25 years older than him, is taking legal action against unnamed sources claiming she is a transoid.

-Why? I thought being transoid was a badge of honor today?

14) Speaking of transoids, a convicted transoid pedophile is jailed for raping a dog.

-Cannot make this up.

15) Disproving those who thought lockups would create more babies, the population growth in the last year hit its lowest rate in history.

16) The dictator of Washington State, Jay Insleaze, wants to end single-family housing with zoning.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

17) The Tolly-ban have halted all evacuee flights out of Afghanistan for more than two weeks.

18) Hong Kong tears down its “Pillar of Shame” sculpture honoring the victims of the Tiananmen massacre.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

19) The electric car may not be long for this world. The key element for the batteries, lithium, is rare and in the last 12 months, the price has gone up 250%.

But General Motors proudly touts its new Chevy Silverado electric vehicle.

-How are Volt recalls doing, Mary Berra?

20) Still on electric car news, in Finland the owner of a Tesla blew up his Model S and burned an effigy of Elon Musk in protest of a $22,000 battery repair bill.

COMMENT: Critics of the automobile have always claimed that it was gubment subsidies via the interstate highway system that caused the boom in cars. No. As John Heitmann in his book The Automobile in American Life shows, America was a “car culture” long before the interstate freeway system was built in the early 1960s. But the electric car is totally a creature of subsidies, now aided by Biteme’s plan to add 500,000 electric charging stations at federal expense. The EV has not been a problem ecologically or economically until recently when, thanks to subsidies, it has gotten more popular. But now those subsidized sales are going to come face to face with ecological damage of old batteries and the incredible scarcity of lithium. And all the charging stations in the world won’t fix that.

IN ENTERTAINMENT/CRIME NEWS

(They are often the same these days)

21) “Home Alone” star Devin Ratray (who played Kevin’s obnoxious older brother) was arrested on domestic violence charges after allegedly strangling his girlfriend.

22) The “MeToo-ed” former star James Franco admits he slept with students at his acting school and cheated on “everyone” he dated in a 20-year struggle with sex addiction.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

23) Leading up to a Supreme Court decision nationally on the 7th of January, a Florida federal court temporarily blocked the Biteme administration’s China Virus mandate for federal workers.

24) The FDA has released data on adverse reactions to the Pfizer vax, reporting 160,000 individual adverse reactions—including 1,000 fatalities—to the jab. (The data was forced out by a group of doctors, professors, and journalists called Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency.

25) In New York, 19 urgent care clinics and testing sites close in the New York City area due to lack of staffing (due to vax requirements for staff).

-There’s a hole in the bucket.

26) The new OhMyGod variant of the China Virus is much milder according to a Brit study of 300,000: Omicron sufferers are 40% less likely to be admitted to a hospital than those with the Delta.

27) Finally, a Florida man with drugs around his penis denies they were his.

-It appears Andrew Gillum is at it again.

And that’s Today’s News

Larry Schweikart can be found at the Wild World of History and at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @OtherWalls.