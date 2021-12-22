The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) A new Tipp/Insights poll shows Trump with a 49-point lead over his closest challenger in the GOP primary race for 2024.

2024 National Republican Primary Poll: Trump 60%

DeSantis 11%

Pence 9%

Haley 3%

Cruz 3%

Rubio 2%

Christie 1%

Hawley 1%

R. Scott 1%

T. Scott 1%

Pompeo 1%

Stefanik 0%

Abbott 0%

Noem 0%

Sasse 0%

Cotton 0%@tippinsights1/@InsightsIssues 12/1-12/4https://t.co/QL5FdG9b8y — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) December 20, 2021

2) A confused, coughing Demented Pervert Biteme seems to lose his place in mid-speech on the China Virus.

3) A whopping 2/3 of all independents disapprove of the Rutabaga.

-I don’t get it. I mean, he’s been so good for the economy, so effective on the China Virus.

4) SpewMore, putting vulnerable Senate DemoKKKrats in danger, nevertheless promises a vote on Build Back Boondoggle in January as Manchin-on-a-Hill remains firm in his opposition.

5) The Secret Service reports nearly $100 billion in pandemic relief funds was stolen, mostly by unemployment fraud.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya.

6) Speaking of crime, a former San Diego sailor is sentenced for exporting military equipment to China.

7) And still more crime: A Russian businessman taken by the U.S. is accused of insider trading and swiping earnings reports from Tesla.

8) GOP Congressman Scott Perry* says he won’t aid the “Illegitimate” January 6 Patriot Day committee, becoming the first member of Congress to be pursued by Botoxic’s runaway gestapo.

-No one should assist this bunch of hoaxsters.

* Editor’s Note/Correction: Rick Perry was mentioned in the video for news item #8. It is Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA).

9) DemoKKKrats whining about legal voting: state legislators gear up to pass a “tidal wave” of “voting restrictions’ (i.e., making sure only legal citizens vote) ahead of crucial 2022 midterms.

-You scared, bro?

10) An Indianapolis administrator has been fired for leaking the district’s Communist Racist Theory agenda.

11) While in the exceptionally free and sober state of Florida, a new bill will require ALL school board meetings to be live-streamed.

-No sneaking in Communist Racist Theory there.

12) File under, “We’ll see”: Incoming NYC mayor Eric Adams says he will no longer coddle criminals. No more “hugs” or “iPads.”

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) Businesses requiring vaxports see diminished sales.

-Good. Maybe when they see no sales they’ll figger it out.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

14) We have the feel-good moment of the day as Russia’s top stealth warship, designed to carry hypersonic missiles, goes up in flames in its dock.

15) U.S. signs a deal with Stratolaunch to seek and destroy China’s hypersonic weapons.

-Will our counterweapons have to be “race and gender conscious?” Asking for a friend.

16) The Ruler of Dubai was ordered to pay a record $730 million to his ex-wife and their kids.

-Dang. Time to drill another oil well.

17) Europe faces full blown energy crisis as gas prices smash all records.

-That’s ok. Just ask Pootie-poot to sell you more Russkie gas.

18) Speaking of the Russkies, the U.S. has built up forward military bases with 8,000 U.S. military personnel deployed there according to Tass.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

19) Arizona governor Doug Ducey bans city vax mandates as Tucson and Phoenix try to defy him.

-This won’t end well for the cities.

20) The European nation with the highest vaccination rate—Portugal—is imposing new post-Christmas restrictions because of surging China Virus cases.

-How’s that vax workin’ out for ya?

21) Both Biteme in his speech (“you did the right thing”) and the Archbishop of Canterbury play the morality card: Welby says getting injected with poison is “about how I love my neighbor.”

22) The Center for Vaccine Development’s Peter Hotez now says a booster will be needed every three months.

-Guess it ain’t that effective, huh? I don’t even get a tetanus booster every year.

23) They are in retreat everywhere folks: New York governor’s office backtracks after Kathy Hochul announced “spot checks” for mask rules across the state.

24) Oxford study shocker: 1 in 100 vaxxed individuals were admitted to a hospital or died with arrhythmia during the China Virus vax study period.

-But, according to the Demented Pervert, they “did the right thing.”

25) Montana governor Greg Gianforte warns businesses that if they obey OSHA’s vax mandates they are breaking the law.

26) Finally, file under inspiration: crash survivor swims for 12 hours to reach safety after a helicopter crash off Madagascar.

And that’s Today’s News

Larry Schweikart can be found at the Wild World of History and at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @OtherWalls.