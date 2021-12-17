It’s a serious conversation today on the show as Frank and Beanz vent about all that’s going on, the mood surrounding it, and where our future may take us. We are welcoming some feedback on the show today.

No clips, no massive news stories, just the two of them chatting it up about the world.

We will see you back on Monday.

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Enjoying our content? Appreciate a daily dose of Actual JournalismTM?
Please consider becoming an UncoverDC supporter.

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."