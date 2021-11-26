Beanz flew solo(ish) today, and the shortened show goes over the supposed new COVID variant that is grounding flights and tanking the stock market before it even has a name.

Also, she plays some clips of Dr. McCullough flying with a boosted passenger and a quick bit about LeSnitch.

It’s a short but punchy solo Friday show! Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving! Off to Christmas!

