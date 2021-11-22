Tragedy befell Waukesha, WI yesterday as a terrorist mowed down dozens of people attending a Christmas parade.

We talk about this tragic event, the Rittenhouse verdict, new information coming out in regards to what appears to be vaccine-induced cancer cases, and some humor as well to lighten things up.

Make sure to check the show notes for all of the information you need!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Biden Health Report

The Library has tons

Stunning election fraud allegedly found in Delaware County, PA

FLCCC founder Dr. Marik awaits court decision as patients die