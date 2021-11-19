The package insert for the nonexistent COMIRNATY vaccine is out and you won’t believe some of what is inside. We also talk about Joe Biden’s medical procedures and the first woman President, the beauty of Ron DeSantis, and end on a bit of analysis on Kyle Rittenhouse.

It’s a good show this Friday. Don’t miss it!

