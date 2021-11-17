We had a super-packed show today, mostly consumed with lawsuit analysis and some strategic thinking. Firstly, Beanz wanted to take a moment to say thanks and recognize everyone who helped her family on the one-year anniversary of her house fire.

Please see the show notes for a link to a message she has for all of you. Then we move into a startling filing in the case of a J6 defendant seeking release to obtain a medical exemption from the vaccine. We then move to recent multistate litigation filed by several states regarding the CMS mandate.

From there some yelling at the ladies from The View, and finishing off with some Kyle Rittenhouse and then some Chad Pergram and Kamala Harris news. it’s a passionate Wednesday show today, don’t miss it.

