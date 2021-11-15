It’s time to talk about our rights in this country and what is at stake moving forward. From more vaccine information to J6 mistreatment to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, we are packed full of information.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

CitizenFreePress.com: Rittenhouse stream

DailyMail.co.uk: Vile emails sent to judge in Kyle Rittenhouse case reveal threats

UncoverDC.com: January 6th detainees injured – Trapped in cells ventilated with mace