1) A 19-year-old won a school board seat in New Jersey running against Communist Racist Theory.

2) Pennsylvania leapt further right on election night. Salena Zito was one of the few reporters who got 2016 right and has been zoned in on the changes in the electorate.

(Rs look to sweep all four judicial elections, plus gains in municipal races.)

3) Recount looms in NJ as Republican refuses (wisely) to concede.

4) Metallurgist admits to faking steel-test results for Navy subs.

5) Even Goodwill is pushing evil Communist Racist Theory in its staff training.

6) Arginine, an inexpensive oral drug, could enhance radiation therapy for cancer.

7) Madison Square Garden, admittedly a UFC fight, chants “eff Joe Biden.”

8) . . . while stadium chants “Let’s Go Brandon” after woman kicked out of game wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” shirt. The Brandon Nazis will not win this one folks.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

9) General Electric to break up into three companies focused on aviation, health care, and energy

10) Gunmaker giant Remington to move global headquarters to LaGrange, invest $100m.

11) Rolls-Royce secures 45 million pound sterling for mini nuke reactors venture.

12) Inland Kollyfornia empires facing skyrocketing rent. (Hint: Leave).

13) Robinhood hacked, millions of names and emails stolen.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

14) A judge allows United Airlines to place unvaxxed workers on unpaid leave.

15) Department of Labor backtracks, now most truck drivers will be exempt from vaxiopathic mandates.

16) Biteme administration admits it has “no endgame” for the China Virus.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya! They are literally working on a way to keep the China Virus conditions in place after there is no threat.

17) Australian nurse charged after pretending to administer the vax. Australiofascists at work.

18) Dr. Marty Makary, St. John’s physician, says the advent of two antiviral pills could render the vax “obsolete.”

-Dr. Makary apparently has never met the Rutabaga.

19) Kiwis finally getting fed up with vaxiopathy, protest.

20) German news magazine compiles list of 75 athletes who died suddenly in recent months after getting the vax. (It’s in German)

21) Big loophole in Biteme’s OSHA regs: AZ, along with 21 other states, has EXCLUSIVE authority to set its own enforcement of occupational safety and health standards . . . as approved by OSHA. -The Industrial Commission of Arizona | www.azica.gov

22) Source tells Children’s Health Network Newsom was injured by the Moderna booster, probably has Bell’s Palsy or something similar.

23) Just as French Health Authority no longer recommends the Moderna for people under 30.

NEW – French Health Authority (HAS) no longer recommends the Moderna #COVID19 vaccine for people under 30 years of age. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 8, 2021

24) FL legislature will meet to consider removing itself from OSHA.

25) Thousands protest in downtown LA vs vaxiopathic rules.

-Sorry folks. You need millions.

26) Internal report says more than half of the border control agents may be fired for not getting the vax. Part of the plan. The Rutabaga doesn’t want ‘em, doesn’t need ‘em. They are in the way.

27) Dana Broussard has won a vax injury claim against worker’s comp. Could be a precedent for China Virus vax cases.

28) And finally, Dean Stockwell, star of “Quantum Leap,” dead at 85.

Larry Schweikart can be found at the Wild World of History and at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @OtherWalls.