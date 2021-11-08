The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Biteme continues to plummet in latest USA Today poll, 38% approval (Kampuchea at only 28%—which is why they can’t get rid of Biteme yet!)

USA TODAY POLL: Joe Biden: 38% approve, 59% disapprove (-21) Kamala Harris: 28% approve, 51% disapprove (-23)https://t.co/tzeyjdlHmm — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 7, 2021

2) Meanwhile, Rs have gone out to a shocking 7 point generic lead in the Emerson poll

. . . while out to an even larger 8% lead in Suffolk. (For historical reference, last time Rs had a 6.8% generic lead in 2010 they gained about 40 seats)

Said I'd wait for a trend confirming 2nd poll-it's here. If actual in 2022 it'd be one of biggest landslides in history 2022 Generic Congressional Vote

Emerson Democrats 42, Republicans 49Republicans +7 Suffolk

Republicans 46% (+8)

Democrats 38% — @SHEPMJS (@shepmjs) November 7, 2021

3) And another poll (as though it matters): majority strongly oppose Biteme’s proposed $450k payouts to illegal aliens.

4) After calling the report of the $450k for illegals “garbage,” the Demented Pervert confirms just such a plan.

5) Rick Scott, for whom many once had hope, shows his RINO insider colors by announcing he will help MurCowSki against her Trump-endorsed challenger.

-George Carlin: “It’s a big club, folks, and you ain’t in it.”

6) And another . . . George P. Bush: DemoKKKrat will win Texas AG spot if Ken Paxton is the GOP candidate.

7) The effort to rewrite history of the most recent election is in full swing. Now it’s because of Bush, not Trump, that Republicans won.

8) Civil war among NV DemoKKKrats opens possible gains for GOP there.

9) DemoKKKrats thought they bottomed out in rural America. They were wrong. (NYSlimes!)

10) Republicans look for advantage as House DemoKKKrats opt for retirement.

-They all see the handwriting on the wall. Already a red wave. But will it be a bloodbath?

11) Illinois Supreme Court strikes down gun and ammo tax.

12) Even as the Biteme administration is amassing millions of records on U.S. gun owners in preparation for crackdown.

13) Voting error puts Ciattarelli back up in NJ governor’s race.

14) This is rich: Biteme slams Nicaragua’s “sham elections.” How does the Rutabaga think he “won?”

15) File under common sense is winning: only 17% of Americans strongly believe there are multiple genders, down from 24% just two years ago.

16) Following a trend that I have watched for at least six years, the FL Republicans have overtaken the DemoKKKrats in numbers of registered voters. FL is officially a “red” state now.

17) DeSantis fired up about Russiagate Hoax: “They knew it was a lie.” Keep goin’ gov! You’re gettin’ there. Now do January 6 (Patriot Day).

18) Colorado governor, millionaire Polis’s low tax payments draw reactions ahead of re-election campaign.

(Reminder: CO has only elected one Republican governor since 1974. CO isn’t “purple.” It’s deep blue.

19) Daily dose of Hopium: Former DNI John Ratcliffe says more Durham indictments are coming. Can we please get someone besides the dirty tricks equivalents of janitors?

(No offense to janitors)

20) Kash Patel agrees, saying Durham is building a conspiracy case.

21) John Solomon insists Durham will go after the FBI next. Ooooook.

22) The Tucker Documentary, “Patriot Purge,” claims the man who sat at Botoxic’s desk said prisoners were tortured in D.C. jail.

23) Get your boys out while you can: Boy Scouts announce new Communist Racist Theory requirement.

-I wonder what that badge looks like?

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

24) One of the world’s largest investment firms will need permission to hire white men.

25) Danish power group Orsted and Vestas, a wind turbine maker, said project in Europe were facing low wind speeds and “global environment for renewables” will face “difficult situations.”

26) “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” says we’re heading for a new depression. Joins “contrarian” David Hunter who has predicted 60%-80% drop in equities.

27) Right on cue, DOW futures up 100 points to another new high.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

28) Xi preparing new doctrine that would let him rule for his entire life. Where have we seen this before?

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

29) This is groundhog day: Vermont, the state with the highest vax level in the U.S., reports 527 virus cases.

30) CDC scientists admit they manipulated study data to show vaxxes safe for pregnant women, when 91% of pregnancies resulted in miscarriage following the “safe” vax.

31) Sports world demonizes Aaron Rodgers but is silent on NFL player who killed a woman. Wanna guess why?

32) Mensa Club member Terry Bradshaw criticizes Rodgers.

(Memory hole—Hollywood Henderson: “You could spot Bradshaw the “c” and the “a” and he still couldn’t spell “cat.”)

Terry Bradshaw slams Aaron Rodgers: “I understand ‘immunized.’ What you were doing was taking stuff that would keep you from getting COVID-19. You got COVID-19. Ivermectin is a cattle dewormer. Sorry, folks, that’s what it is. We are a divided nation…” pic.twitter.com/U8W9YY4g3E — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 7, 2021

33) After outcry from conservatives, Newsmax claims it was only “informing” employees about the OSHA vax mandate, not requiring it.

34) Brit funeral director says dead babies are piling up in morgues. “Numbers going through the roof.”

35) Finally, on a happier note, actor Josh Brolin celebrates 8 years of sobriety: feels “free to give thanks” to God Who is “inundating our lives.”

And that’s Today’s News

Larry Schweikart can be found at the Wild World of History and at Substack under Larry Schweikart