It’s a passionate and emotional Dark to Light today. Frank and Beanz start the show talking about a bigoted trans activist but it turns serious from there as they discuss the doctor who wouldn’t prescribe a sick child medicine.

From there, it spirals into a text Beanz got from CVS asking if she wanted the Gardasil vaccine, which leads into stats on vaccine immunity, and a plea and hopefully some words of encouragement for everyone out there in the difficult position of trying to decide whether or not to lose your job or get jabbed.

Stay strong. You are a hero and we need you right now.

