Ron DeSantis and his administration take center stage today as we discuss the integrity that Florida is showing in the face of adversity. We spend some time listening to some clips from pressers the past two days and end the show with the “activists” protesting Dave Chappelle at Netflix.

Make sure to check the show notes for today’s links.

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Ron DeSantis Press Conference: Part 1 Part 2

CitizenFreePress.com: Thomas Massie asks Garland – Were FBI agents or informants involved in January 6th

CitizenFreePress.com: Freakish scenes from the Dave Chapelle Netflix protest

Market-Ticker.org: Dewey, Cheat’em, And Howe