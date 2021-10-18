Beth Barts, a vocal Loudoun County Public School (LCPS) Board member, resigned on Friday after a successful petition to remove her and a subsequent lawsuit. A growing contingent of local parents is breathing a sigh of relief because they do not want politics to dictate policy in their public schools.

Ian Prior’s Fight For Schools and a group called #ArmyForParents, co-founded by local mother, Elicia Brand, have been seeking to remove Barts and five others from the school board for their positions on Critical Race Theory (CRT), transgender and LBGTQ-friendly policies, and mask mandates in the county’s schools.





Barts will be replaced not with the votes of the county’s parents but will be selected by board colleagues.

This is very important to note. Beth Barts will be replaced with more of the same. We must demand that the safety and excellence in education for all students becomes the only focus of our Board and Administration. https://t.co/fo7fTRZBay — Elicia Brand (@EliciaBrand) October 16, 2021

The groups celebrated a victory in court on Oct. 5 when “Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge Jeanette A. Irby ruled in their favor—three times—after months of showing up at school board meetings and working tirelessly to petition citizens to sign off in the first step toward Barts’ removal.” Among the decisions favoring the two groups was the removal of a prosecutor, Buta Biberaj (D), because of alleged bias. The judge told the plaintiffs she would find an unbiased special prosecutor for the case.

Barts was the so-called “ringleader of the Chardonnay Antifa,” a name assigned to her by some parents in the community because of her activist posts on Twitter and Facebook that allegedly targeted parents who disagreed with her worldview and its translation into policy decisions for LCPS. Barts allegedly stoked like-minded people to target parents with differing points of view both on social media and in real life.

🚨The first domino falls. @LCPSOfficial board member Beth Barts resigns. She is a ringleader of Chardonnay Antifa, oppressing parents like Scott Smith, the dad arrested as he tried to advocate for his daughter. This will not save her from investigations into her corruption.👮🏼‍♂️👮🏻 pic.twitter.com/ASqILs8ZyG — Asra Q. Nomani 🐻Mama Bear “Domestic Terrorist” 🧸 (@AsraNomani) October 15, 2021

Barts letter made no mention of her political leanings or the parents who are at odds with her position on so many issues. The resignation was celebrated by many parents in the community who felt that her political beliefs were guiding her decisions on policies in the suburban Virginia community. The group had collected almost 1,900 signatures, and they feel they have a good chance of removing two other board members.

Barts had been particularly vocal about her stance on transgender rights. After the June 22 school board meeting, she participated in a discussion with Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Policy 8040. The policy had been discussed during the public comment section where an altercation broke out between a Trans-allied activist and a parent, Scott Smith, whose daughter had been raped in a girl’s bathroom by a “boy wearing a skirt.”

Ziegler denied such an incident ever happened during a discussion between him and board members after the public comment session. Barts broached the subject of the alleged assault with Ziegler. Ziegler’s statement read:

“To my knowledge, we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms,” he said.

“I think it’s important to keep our perspective on this, we’ve heard it several times tonight from our public speakers, but the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist.”

A video of the altercation between Smith and the Trans-allied woman went viral on social media, and Smith was incorrectly labeled as a “white supremacist.” He wrongly became the “poster boy” for what the National School Boards Association (NSBA) is now labeling as domestic terrorists, those parents who seek to advocate for their children in school board meetings. Their letter to that effect prompted Attorney Merrick Garland to activate the FBI and other federal and state agencies to investigate parents nationwide who are suspected of “violence.”

In reality, Smith was reacting to a verbal attack by the Trans-allied individual and was merely trying to tell the person what had happened to his daughter. He never intended to speak, nor did he speak during public comment in June, even though his daughter was violated due in part to the schools’ transgender policies.

The family has filed a lawsuit against the county for failing to provide a safe environment for their daughter. The boy, claiming to be “gender-fluid,” was detained briefly and allowed to go back to school, where he allegedly sexually molested another high school girl. The local sheriff’s office posted the following notification of the second incident.

Parents called for the resignation of Ziegler because they feel he failed to acknowledge the policies in the district have led to an unsafe environment for their children. LCPS addressed the issue on Oct. 13 with the following statement, blaming their lack of transparency on issues of privacy and Title lX obligations:

NEW: Statement from Loudoun County Public Schools on the two alleged assaults that it appears to have covered up. pic.twitter.com/sOb0OlIYVR — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 13, 2021

Ziegler apologized during a press conference on Oct. 15. during which he admitted that “Title lX does not sufficiently protect K-12” students. He also blamed a previous administration for omitting sexual assault incidents from reports to the state.

Ziegler is asking the board to create more authority to protect sexual assault victims and allow for more immediate disciplinary actions against alleged offenders. He apologizes to the families whose children were recently involved in alleged sexual assaults. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) October 15, 2021

Ziegler’s full statement, posted by Brand on the #ArmyOfParents Facebook page, follows below:

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is reportedly investigating “discrepancies in LCPS sexual assault reporting, stating “this is a matter VDOE takes very seriously.”

Attorneys for the Smith family followed on Friday with a response to Ziegler’s press conference, saying that Ziegler is not taking responsibility for the district’s negligence but rather is “[blaming] the district’s Title lX protocols” for the failure to protect the Smith’s daughter. The Attorney for the family states:

“Loudoun County Public Schools [is] in this situation because it prioritized misguided policies of political correctness over student safety.”

1) Moneta, Virginia, October 15, 2021: Attorneys for Smith Family respond to Loudoun Superintendent’s Acknowledgement of Failure. Contact: Elicia Brand for the Smith Family at Elicia.brand@me.com pic.twitter.com/7e5cBGXK36 — Elicia Brand (@EliciaBrand) October 15, 2021

Meanwhile, some of the more vocal parents, including Asra Nomani, showed up on the steps of the Justice Department in D.C. to protest AG Garland’s new policy to unleash federal agencies on parents if they dare to speak up.

Today. We, the parents, took our message to the doors of @TheJusticeDept and Attorney General Merrick Garland. @Think_Schultz led a chant: “We the parents!” Count with me how many cop cars @DHSgov sent. @StacyLangton sends a clear message: we’re not scared! #wetheparents pic.twitter.com/axiYuz8ppf — Asra Q. Nomani 🐻Mama Bear “Domestic Terrorist” 🧸 (@AsraNomani) October 17, 2021

Three teachers with the schools are also protesting the mandate to use trans and non-binary students’ pronouns with a lawsuit. Two of the teachers recently joined Tanner Cross in the lawsuit. Cross was suspended because of his opposition to Policy 8040, saying in a school board meeting that the requirement to use chosen pronouns violates free speech. The court later reinstated him.

BREAKING: Three teachers in Loudoun county are going to court simply because they don't want to use trans & nonbinary students' pronouns. 👀 We and partners filed an amicus brief to tell the court: Refusing to use a student's pronouns because of who they are is discrimination. pic.twitter.com/8dAsnXMfAh — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) October 14, 2021

The ACLU of Virginia answered the petition with an Amicus Brief referenced in their press release on Oct. 13. They say the use of chosen pronouns “can exacerbate gender dysphoria and harm socio-emotional development during critical childhood years.”

A Providence, Rhode Island middle school teacher has been called for removal for being a whistle-blower about CRT. Students left nasty notes demanding that she be terminated in her classroom because of her stance on CRT.