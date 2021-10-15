Today, Tracy Beanz of UncoverDC.com is joined by Chad Caton while Frank hightails it to the mountains. It’s a weaving conversation about COVID, local elections, SpyGate, and some humor intertwined!

Make sure to subscribe to the podcast because next week we chat with Texas Rep. Steve Toth on Monday and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday.

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

CitizenFreePress.com: Sanjay Gupta bashes Ivermectin back at CNN

WSPA.com: Gov. McMaster says Biden’s vaccine mandate is “unprecedented use of the law”