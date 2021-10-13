It’s an “out of this world” show today as Frank and Tracy Beanz talk about William Shatner being launched into space, corruption within the GOP establishment, Dave Chapelle breaking the cancel barrier, vaccine mandates, and an amazing piece of legislation from Rep. Steve Toth of Texas.

We are action-packed and full of love today on the Dark to Light Podcast!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Shatner goes to space

UncoverDC.com: Texas Representative Steve Toth on border: Employ military who refuse jab