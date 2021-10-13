It’s an “out of this world” show today as Frank and Tracy Beanz talk about William Shatner being launched into space, corruption within the GOP establishment, Dave Chapelle breaking the cancel barrier, vaccine mandates, and an amazing piece of legislation from Rep. Steve Toth of Texas.

We are action-packed and full of love today on the Dark to Light Podcast!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED
Shatner goes to space

UncoverDC.com: Texas Representative Steve Toth on border: Employ military who refuse jab

