Tracy and Co. are driving back from an eventful weekend at AMP Fest and Frank is manning the board the best he can back in New York.

There is a pilot shortage that cannot be explained away by weather anymore, the military is facing a major vaccine defiance situation, and we wonder what the hell could come next to take attention away from all of this State-level Failure.

