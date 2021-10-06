Tracy is cruising down the east coast on I-95 with friends and family in the car and Frank is working the boards back in New York.

Today, we discuss the Facebook whistleblower, and what being a whistleblower even means these days. Some thoughts about the responsibility federal employees and all military personnel bear in the escalating crisis of conscience here with the mandated retraction of liberty, and we end by picking some random headlines out from the internet and chewing them up for a bit.

