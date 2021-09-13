Look around. Hospital employees are being told to receive the jab or be fired. Our military forces are being told to receive the jab or get court-martialed. Joe Biden has now mandated every federal employee get jabbed or be fired, too. Also, via a Constitutional end-around, Biden pressured OSHA to mandate jabs for all workers in companies that employ 100 people or more.

It makes no sense for mandates like this to be established when inexpensive early treatment protocols put the survival rate of Covid on par with the seasonal flu. What is the purpose for demanding everyone gets jabbed? What is the motive? I have no firm answers, but we can form a credible hypothesis or two based upon evidence anyone can read in publicly available documents.

On the surface, the decisions we are seeing in America right now make no strategic sense. Not for liberty, anyway. I’ll address that more in a bit, but for now, consider the following:

We’re heading into cold and flu season, a time when hospitals are typically full. With the “get jabbed or get fired” mandates rolling out, healthcare professionals are quitting in large numbers. This is a recipe for disaster. Hospitals in Idaho are already rationing care due to staffing shortages. They say it’s because of the Covid surge, but nurses on the inside tell me the hospitals are not being truthful about that.

Police and fire departments are facing a similar exodus.

Truckers are also reporting that a mass exodus will occur because drivers will walk away from larger trucking companies (more than 100 employees) due to the jab mandate. The truckers predict that in the next few months, a nationwide reduction in truck drivers means timely deliveries won’t happen, and shortages will occur.

Will the Landscape of America Change?

Think about the following very possible scenario. People will not be able to buy needed items because store shelves won’t be stocked enough to meet demand. Shortages of over-the-counter medicines and other health supplies, as well as food staples, are likely. The population is already on edge from the insecurities and tensions related to job loss, plus tensions stirred up by the media, who are happily creating us-versus-them mindsets to generate more advertising revenue. Combine food and medicine shortages with job insecurities, and society will start to fray around the edges. Violence could easily escalate, and the number of robberies and break-ins could increase as people strive to get their needs met.

If things don’t change, societal unrest won’t stop there. Our police and fire departments could be understaffed and unable to handle an increase in civil unrest. Hospitals will continue to be understaffed and unable to accommodate the health needs of the community.

Will this happen? I can’t say for sure.

Could this happen? Yes, it definitely could.

Might this happen? Yes, it definitely might.

Could this be what some people want? That answer depends on which “some people” you’re talking about. Organizations exist that have long wanted to see America with its multi-layered Republic take a nosedive so they can install what they believe to be a better, more advanced method of government.

As just one example, people started sharing information about the World Economic Forum (WEF) and The Great Reset last year. Hilariously, social media platforms flagged such conversations as “conspiracy theories,” but it’s not a theory when one can visit the Great Reset homepage at the World Economic Forum’s website and see it for yourself. Consider what they have to say:

“As we enter a unique window of opportunity to shape the recovery, this initiative will offer insights to help inform all those determining the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models, and the management of a global commons.”

The direction of national economies?

The priorities of societies?

Something to Think About

If the above scenario put Americans out of work and strained food supplies, police protection, and healthcare, how fast would our population say “yes” to the federal government offering basic universal income, UN troops within our borders to keep the peace, and a socialized healthcare system to save the day?

I’m not saying it will happen, and I don’t think Americans need to panic. I’m simply saying the current decisions make no strategic sense. Not if we’re trying to preserve liberty, anyway. But given the current trajectory in our country, the above scenario is possible.

Have you ever heard of any illness in the history of man that was “Wait until it’s really bad, and then come see us?” Why are hospitals letting people die and refusing to administer requested medication under “Right to Try” laws?

People Need to Step Up

As I said, nothing about what we’re experiencing makes any sense, so now is the time for people to step up and fill the leadership void. These days, most of the leadership we see comes from those who seek to dismantle our layers of government. The odds are against a recovery, but Americans are good at succeeding as underdogs.

Here are a few key points: America’s enemies are working to dismantle the separation of powers; therefore, we need teams of people working to maintain the layers and divisions of government. America’s enemies will say, “But the layers and boundaries are inefficient!” We must remember that those layers and boundaries were put in place for very good reasons. More efficiency for those doing the governing means more oppression for those being governed.

What can your involvement look like? People who want to keep the American way of life must stop the political bantering and focus on maintaining our Republic as it was designed. America’s enemies will do whatever they can to mess that up. Patriots must be extra careful not to take the bait and react if and when draconian measures (like those described above) are implemented. Instead, focus on finding principled conservatives to run for local offices and gather teams to get them elected.

Nothing Changes if Nothing Changes

We must identify current officeholders who are there merely to wield power and replace them with people who will preserve the Republic. And no, not a one-layer Republic like what Plato advocated. That’s what the folks at the WEF want. The Republic that our Founders created is like a multi-layer cake with clear separations of power. We’re losing that, which has resulted in Joe Biden getting away with doing what he’s doing.

We must remember what James Madison warned us about in Federalist 47:

“The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self-appointed, or elective, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.”

America is at a crossroads, and leadership is needed to restore the Republic. If we do nothing, the changes described above may not only happen, they may become permanent. As the Edmund Burke quote goes,

“All that is required for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing.”