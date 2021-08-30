We are talking about Afghanistan today, and we go over some of the absolutely devastating things that are happening in the country, including our own government disallowing Americans and Afghan partners as they attempt to leave. We play in full the two videos of Marine Commander Stuart Scheller, and we discuss what the fallout may be.
LINKS WE DISCUSSED
First Video –> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huRnA0FfDB0
Second Scheller Video –> https://t.me/TracybeanzOfficial/624
Fox News story on Stuart Scheller –> https://www.foxnews.com/us/stuart-scheller-marine-fired-criticizing-military-leaders-resigns
Something to giggle at –> https://youtu.be/PVMAKoSnnJY