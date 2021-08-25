Click Arrow to Listen

It’s the last day of the D2L Extravaganza and we talked a lot about the vaccine and mandates today, and we went over some of what is going on with Biden and Afghanistan. We had a nice bit of audience participation and we say goodbye for the week. Really awesome show today on the Dark to Light podcast!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Follow Tracy Beanz on GabCloutHub, her Linktree, and make sure to subscribe to her YouTube channel and check out her newest venture, UncoverDC.com

Click here if you’d like to support UncoverDC.com! Follow Frank on Twitter, subscribe to his YouTube channel, and follow his solo podcast, Quite FranklyClick here if you’d like to support Quite Frankly!

Also, don’t forget to check out and follow the Dark To Light Telegram Room! (https://t.me/DarktoLightPodcast)

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

Enjoying our content? Appreciate a daily dose of Actual JournalismTM?
Please consider becoming an UncoverDC supporter via PayPal.

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."