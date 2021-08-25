Click Arrow to Listen

It’s the last day of the D2L Extravaganza and we talked a lot about the vaccine and mandates today, and we went over some of what is going on with Biden and Afghanistan. We had a nice bit of audience participation and we say goodbye for the week. Really awesome show today on the Dark to Light podcast!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Trump ad –> https://www.instagram.com/tv/CS-bcGHJG5M/?utm_medium=share_sheet

FDA Approval doc –> https://www.fda.gov/media/144413/download

