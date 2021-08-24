Arizona is one small step closer to having its forensic audit report, according to Senate President Karen Fann. Unfortunately, the process has been slightly delayed due to illness on the audit team. In her press release on Monday, Fann explained that three of the five members on the audit team are sick with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan.

The press release states that the Senate legal team will meet Wednesday to begin reviewing the draft report. Fann also stated that the Senate received the Maricopa ballot images on Aug. 19. The final report will come after review. Tracy Beanz appeared on the Lars Larson show on Tuesday to explain some of the details.

Fann and the Cyber Ninjas did, however, get a brief reprieve on Tuesday with regard to the audit records they have been ordered to hand over to American Oversight. Superior Court Judge, Michael Kemp, has granted an extension to produce the records. The audit team now has until September to respond. The Court will hear the matter on September 14.

Per reporting by UncoverDC in May, American Oversight filed a lawsuit demanding all public records from the Maricopa County forensic audit. A statement from American Oversight executive director Austin Evers on Aug. 19 claimed the Arizona Senate has sought to “obstruct basic public access to information” related to the audit:

“The Senate has taken radical positions to obstruct basic public access to information about its so-called audit,” said Austin Evers, executive director of American Oversight. “It has tried to get away with outsourcing the audit to a third party and argued that the public has no right to enforce transparency laws against them. Their arguments reflect a disdain for accountability, but fortunately the law is not on their side. We are gratified by the Court of Appeals’ decision and look forward to fulfilling the public’s right to transparency. Breitbart reported the Conservative election integrity organization called True the Vote has also been conducting its own investigation into election fraud in the 2020 election. Founder Catherine Engelbrecht has allegedly sent to donors: “Facets of the investigation—which centers on what the group describes as the collection of cell phone GPS ping data in key election hotspots around the country including Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.”

Englebrecht has verified the authenticity of the documents and investigation. According to Breibart:

“The document says that True The Vote has spent the last several months since late last year collecting more than 27 terabytes of geospatial and temporal data—a total of 10 trillion cell phone pings—between Oct. 1 and Nov. 6 in targeted areas in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The data includes geofenced points of interest like ballot drop box locations, as well as UPS stores and select government, commercial, and non-governmental organization (NGO) facilities.”

“From this we have thus far developed precise patterns of life for 242 suspected ballot traffickers in Georgia and 202 traffickers in Arizona,” True The Vote’s document says. “According to the data, each trafficker went to an average of 23 ballot dropboxes…”

“The group says also that it has at least three teams of analysts combing through the raw data and the surveillance video seeking out individual stories and other trends, and that it has been in contact with federal and state law enforcement in various states on what it has found and determined already.”

This means that True the Vote has been secretly investigating suspected ballot harvesters in swing states, including Arizona. “Drop boxes were a prominent collection point for mail-in ballots in the 2020 election, funded largely by Soros funds and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.”

Using the excuse of the pandemic the 2020 election was the first time mass mail-in ballots were used. The use of mail-in ballots may have helped tip the election in favor of the Democrats. UncoverDC reported in January, “Critics contend that the money went to heavily Democratic areas, thus tipping the balance and violating equal protection laws. The Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) received an additional $100 million in mid-October. The Amistad Project brought lawsuits in numerous states to fight private funding of elections. The first prong of the (Democrat) strategy dramatically INCREASED the number of registered Democrat absentee and mail-in ballots cast in six battleground states.”

While individual states investigate the election and make election integrity laws, Congress has been busy pushing federal government control over elections. New York Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik wrote a letter on Monday with 15 of her colleagues “to express strong concern and opposition to H.R. 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.”

H.R.4 is the newest iteration of the failed H.R.1 , which did not garner enough votes to advance in the U.S. Senate. Among their objections were the bill’s power to give:

“Unelected officials at the DOJ veto power over good-faith decisions made by state and local governments, without ever providing justification. This would unconstitutionally expand the federal government’s ability to reject commonsense reforms enacted at the state level related to things like voter id laws, absentee voting, maintenance of voter rolls, location of polling places, and the hours of operation.”

Biden referred to the new bill in his recent press conference on the situation in Afghanistan.