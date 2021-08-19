For many years, a Texas father, Jeff Younger, has been in the battle of his life over the custody of his nine-year-old son James Younger. The adolescent boy’s mother, pediatrician Anne Georgulas of Coppell, Texas, believes her son is transgender and wants him to begin transitioning to a girl (aka Luna). Georgulas has been granted full custody of little James Younger. Texas Representatives have written several bills to protect children from similar fates; however, they have not gotten through the House or Republican Speaker Dade Phalen. Likewise, Governor Greg Abbott has issued no Executive Orders on the matter. Efforts have mainly been dead on arrival, with Abbott looking to others to make decisions as election season kicks off.

In early August 2021, Judge Mary Brown of the Texas 301st Judicial District (Dallas) ruled in favor of the mother, stipulating the mother can not make any decisions regarding puberty blockers, gender reassignment surgery, or hormone-suppression therapy without the father’s consent or a court order. In addition, Jeff Younger may only visit with his two sons under the supervision of the Forensic Counseling Services at the cost of $175 a visitation session. Entirely at the father’s expense.

We spoke to Jeff Younger to discuss the new developments. He says he will continue to fight for his sons. He loves them. He has complied with every order from the court and strongly believes that Governor Greg Abbott could have prevented all of this from happening years ago if he really cared.

Jeff Younger has accommodated the courts, the mother, and gone as far as to keep girls’ clothing in his son’s room so if he does want to dress as a girl, he can. James hasn’t though. Instead, he chose to dress as boy, go to school and the school would then make him change into girls’ clothing. In 2019 a video surfaced of little James where he clearly states, “I am James, I am a boy.”

Governor Greg Abbott recently penned a letter to Texas Department of Family Protective Services Commissioner Jaime Masters seeking guidance on gender reassignment surgery on children in the state; however, as written in the Texas DFPS provisions, it was already covered under “genital mutilation,” Essentially Abbott asked for clarification on something that was already covered while being hailed a hero. The real issue is that the Administrative Code (it’s not law) mentions nothing about puberty blockers, hormone suppression, psychological conversion, parental subversion, or protection from schools pushing transgenderism as popular culture to young children. All of which make a complete solution to stop the harm to Texas children.

Governor Greg Abbott has chosen not to address the abuse directly, and with election season here, it is unlikely he will do anything more though Jeff Younger’s fight will continue.



"Genital mutilation of a child through reassignment surgery is child abuse…" – Commissioner Jaime Masters, @TexasDFPS The determination and subsequent enforcement of Commissioner Masters' conclusions are effective immediately.https://t.co/EVLp44zi41 pic.twitter.com/HSTc9T9hQA — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 11, 2021

Governor Abbott’s Republican primary opponent forerunners, Allen West and Don Huffines, have consistently said they would prioritize this issue.

Official statement from Don Huffines: pic.twitter.com/bxOLBAMsOL — Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) August 11, 2021

I support Chairman @MattRinaldiTX's request for @GovAbbott to add ending child gender mod to the agenda of the 2nd #txlege special session. @GregAbbott_TX needs to make a decision & inform Texans as to whether or not HE supports chemical & physical castrations on TX children. https://t.co/jCB18VVQyk — Allen West (@AllenWest) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Texas Representatives continue to try to “get something done” to protect Texas children. Representative Bryan Slaton (R-Boyse City) has recently asked the Department of Family Protective Services to include chemical procedures, mastectomies, and transition counseling as well. As of this article posting, there has been no response from Commissioner Jamie Masters on the request.

One thing is for certain, so far, in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott is choosing to look the other way.