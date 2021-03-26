On Tuesday, March 24, Texas House Member Steve Toth of HD 15 announced the introduction of Texas House Bill 68, the Innocence Protection Act, also known as the #SaveJames Bill. The Bill aims to specifically prohibit the use of puberty blockers or supraphysiological doses of estrogen to minor boys and testosterone to minor girls. It bans the removal of an otherwise healthy or non-diseased body part or tissue. Also, it prohibits performing a surgery that would change or affirm a child’s perception of their sex if it is inconsistent with their biological sex.

Though these seem like logical protections for children, and you are likely wondering why we would need a Bill like this made into law. If you search for “James Younger” or “Luna Younger,” you will quickly find that this topic spurs quite the controversy, and there are some militant narrative and information control being exerted from publications in an attempt to push this very agenda. Only their narrative is the acceptable one. We believe in getting the full story here at UncoverDC. We stand for truth.

In 2019 a story filled the headlines about a little boy in Texas, James Younger, also referred to as Luna now, whose mother was trying to transition her little boy after he expressed interest in a girl’s Happy Meal toy at the age of three. Yes, you read that right. By the time little James was five-years-old his mother, Ann Georgulas, and father, Jeffrey Younger, were and are still (James is now eight-years-old) going through a very turbulent and bitter custody battle over the fate of little James. James Younger’s father, Jeff Younger, contends that his son has never identified as anything other than his biological sex.

UncoverDC spoke to Representative Steve Toth exclusively about the Bill, and he said that the Bill is a priority with the Texas GOP, but heavy lifting will be needed to move it forward. There is support in both the House and Senate and that “he hopes in some shape or form this Bill helps wake people up.” He also expressed discouragement in the Church because they “typically remain silent on issues like these” and that they may “fear blowback from militant individuals that are willing to fight for what they believe in.” The Christian community will “pat you on the back and tell you how excited they are about your Bill but then won’t lift a finger.” This needs to change.

Children across the nation as young as 4 and 5 years old are being pushed and coerced into commitments that will affect the rest of their lives. Yes, you are reading this correctly. Parents, Pediatricians, Psychologists, Lawmakers, Educators, Counselors, and more are all pushing or enabling it knowingly or unknowingly.

Subversive publications like the Washington Post play stories like this down by generally stating, “Luna expressed a desire to be a girl.” Obviously, it is not that simple, but that is how they operate in unison.

Consider this: I was a tomboy. I can only imagine if the LGBTQ community had the subversive sway and power they have now back then. Would I even be a woman right now? I mean, I played with He-Man dolls, climbed trees, fished frogs out of the bayou, and fought with boys. Until puberty, anyways. Then things changed. Would I have been allowed to be a girl, or would they have tried to convince me I was a boy stuck in a girl’s body? I had a boyfriend who liked to play with Barbies. He is happily married with children now and works in Law Enforcement. Would he be a girl now?

Vulnerable children, whom we should be protecting, are being coerced and manipulated into making forever decisions, or their parents are making them for them. Instead of allowing their body and minds to take their natural course, they are being pushed to make forever, life-changing adult declarations, commitments, and decisions—fragile and impressionable minds. Every drug or hormone given to a child will have consequences, most of them permanently. Altering their bodies physically certainly will.

Did you know that 80-95% of children who express a gender discordant identity will come to identify with their bodily sex IF natural development is not interfered with? The Heritage Foundation did a series of videos with experts on gender across the spectrum that every single person who has any involvement with children should watch immediately. Save the videos to your computer because I’m fairly certain this article may cause some blowback from the militants but frankly, they can’t stop the truth being told. We love our children and will fight harder to protect them from harm.

One could argue that the issue is not whether the boy wants to be a boy or girl but rather making life-altering decisions as a child. The logic is twisted and not backed by science at all. The information is out there despite their manipulation. If you have ever researched this topic, you would know that none of what is said in defense of a child transitioning is factually based. Just claims. That is because they can get away with it. Or have until now.

Consider the following, children are not allowed to make any medical decisions, drive a car, smoke, drink, get a job, have a bank account, join the military, get married, not go to school, etc….; however, they can make life-changing decisions on transgender transitioning, whether socially, chemically or physically?

It’s common sense; they’re developing, growing, learning, and experiencing so many things.

Why not just allow children to be children? Silly, happy, learning, forever changing, and creating… It is our job to protect their innocence, their health, and well-being. What the hell is wrong with us for allowing this to happen?

If you would like to support Jeff Younger and the #SaveJames efforts, please send correspondence to your local Representative and ask them to support HB 68. You can also follow the #SaveJames efforts as well on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/helpsavejames/

New article out next week with more on the #SaveJames topic and an interview with Jeff Younger. Subscribe to get updates on uncoverdc.com