COVID Uncovered with Tracy Beanz | Have You Been Lied To?

Mainstream media has driven their credibility into the ground. That’s why we have Tracy Beanz, Editor-In-Chief of UncoverDC, joining the show to discuss the facts about COVID 19, mass hysteria, and the devastating effects of overreaching government has had on the American people. Does the “science” support masks, lockdowns, or farming out everyday medical decisions to large bureaucratic organizations like the CDC or NIH?