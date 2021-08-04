Arizona Senator Sonny Borelli today requested an investigation of the Maricopa Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) for their failure to comply with Senate subpoenas. Borelli is the Senate Majority Whip.

He has asked the Arizona State Attorney General, Mark Brnovich, to investigate “this clear violation of the law.” Brnovich, according to his state Attorney General website, is known for “restoring public confidence in the office of ‘Arizona’s Top Cop.'”

Senator Wendy Rogers voices what many in Arizona are now feeling. Many there are frustrated with the lack of compliance from the MCBOS on lawfully subpoenaed information.

Senate President Karen Fann has been patient and professional throughout the audit process. Many in Arizona respect her ability to refrain from recriminatory statements.

Build the case , set the trap, and boom the Maricopa lies will come back to haunt them. https://t.co/fyAdNeTetQ — Karen Fann (@FannKfann) August 3, 2021

UncoverDC reported on Monday that both Dominion Voting Systems and the MCBOS failed to comply with any of the Senate’s July 27 requests for information. A judge has ordered Cyber Ninjas to turn over all records from the audit to American Oversight. American Oversight bills itself as a non-partisan government watchdog. However, a deeper look at their website indicates a bias against evidence of “widespread election fraud.”

UncoverDC spoke with Rep. Mark Finchem on Tuesday. Finchem has been a fervent advocate for election integrity since his hearing of testimony on election fraud on November 30. He states:

“This entire audit has been a process, and we are at the point where the legislature can no longer tolerate a political subdivision ignoring the law.

This carries a severe consequence, and it really is a shame that the legislature has had to do this in order to gain compliance with lawful subpoenas.”

The request by Borelli marks a significant milestone in the quest for the missing subpoenaed information. On Tuesday morning, Borelli retweeted a Jeremy Duda post stating, “under ARS 41-1154, failure to comply with a legislative subpoena is a Class 2 misdemeanor.”

.@SonnyBorrelli says he’s asked @GeneralBrnovich to investigate Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for refusing to comply with @FannKfann’s subpoenas. Under ARS 41-1154, failure to comply with a legislative subpoena is a class 2 misdemeanor. pic.twitter.com/lJ6g92oe6r — Jeremy Duda (@jeremyduda) August 3, 2021

AG Brnovich has yet to issue an official statement on the request.