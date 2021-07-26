Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

Between Biden’s town hall and Fauci’s vaccine targeting, we are well past crazy now and bordering on insane. Today, Frank and Beanz go over some of what is going on in the news and cover some of the notable clips from the past few days.

It’s a show that will leave you scratching your head for sure as vaccine mandates are explored and the CDC admits their own testing is shoddy.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Changes to PCR

Calls for vaccine mandates

Enjoying our content? Appreciate a daily dose of Actual JournalismTM?
Please consider becoming an UncoverDC supporter via PayPal.

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."