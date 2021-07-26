Click Arrow to Listen

Between Biden’s town hall and Fauci’s vaccine targeting, we are well past crazy now and bordering on insane. Today, Frank and Beanz go over some of what is going on in the news and cover some of the notable clips from the past few days.

It’s a show that will leave you scratching your head for sure as vaccine mandates are explored and the CDC admits their own testing is shoddy.

