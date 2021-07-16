Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:



Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

We would be remiss if we didn’t discuss everything that happened in the hearing yesterday regarding the audit in Maricopa County, so we use the amazing journalism at UncoverDC to do it.

We also focus on Georgia, and what is happening in PA. Then, we move across the pond and share some first-person thoughts on South Africa, the turmoil there, and the vaccine.

Don’t miss this action-packed show!