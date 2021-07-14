Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

Today on the show it’s an election integrity update! What is going on in Georgia? We break down the new information from Garland Favorito at VoterGA. What is happening in AZ? We go through the latest from Senator Borelli.

Also, an explanatory video about SC politics and more on the Dark to Light Podcast!