Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

It’s a busy show today with the first half just Frank and Beans and then in the second half, we bring you an interview with Pressley Stutts about what just happened in the Greenville GOP.

Light on the notes and heavy on the chatter but check out the link below for more information about what we discussed.

We will see you on Monday!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

FitsNews.com – South Carolina GOP Civil War: Greenville County Leaders Resign Their Offices