On Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump announced from Bedminster, NJ, that he is filing, as the lead plaintiff, along with many other brave patriots who have had their First Amendment rights violated, a major class-action lawsuit against the world’s three largest tech companies—Facebook, Google, and Twitter. The claim includes the company’s CEOs; Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai, and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey. The America First Policy Institute supports the legal effort.



The lawsuit, which asserts these larger-than-life, extremely powerful entities are government actors and the first amendment does not apply, will ask the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida to immediately halt the illegal and shameful censorship of the American people enacted every day by these entities.



President Trump, who commented they are not looking for a settlement, said the lawsuit, which includes names like WalkAway’s Executive Director Elizabeth Albert, Kiyan and Bobby Michael and Jennifer Horton, individually, demands “an end to shadow banning, a stop to the silencing, and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing, and canceling that [we] know, so well,” adding that their case will prove the endless censorship is un-American, unlawful, and unconstitutional.

The claim—a pivotal battle in defense of the First Amendment—seeks injunctive relief with prompt restitution and restoration and asks the court to impose punitive damages on the social media giants. According to Trump, this is the first of several other lawsuits and will be a significant “game-changer” for our country and freedom of speech.



Brooke Rollins, the President, and CEO of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), who, along with chairman Linda McMahon and Larry Kudlow, founded the organization, defined her role in the battle, which touches all of us, by stating:

“I am an American first, a wife, a mother, a daughter, a sister, a neighbor, an entrepreneur with everything that being an American means it is that imperative of citizenship that brings us here today.”

Rollins continued, declaring there exists no greater obstacle to the elites, big Pharma, the Progressives, the left, and Big Tech than that of the First Amendment of the United States, adding they are “after you and the America we know and love, and I am just standing in the way.”

President Trump is GREAT because he always fights back and for the people. Suing Twitter and Facebook is right. They have violated his 1st amendment, slandered him, and enabled lies and attacks against him while he was a sitting POTUS. There are a real enemy to us all. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 7, 2021

President Trump, who reiterated that free speech is essential to the preservation of our nation, was permanently banned from Facebook and Twitter in early January after the social media giants declared his account posed a risk of “further incitement of violence” following the Jan. 6 protests at the U.S. Capitol. Following Trump’s ban from Facebook, on May 5, the company’s Oversight Board concluded Zuckerberg and his crew didn’t follow its own rules when dealing with Trump but upheld the platform’s decision to suspend then-President Trump’s ability to post on both Facebook and Instagram.

In April, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote of his ambition to rein in social media companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google by regulating them like public utility companies. Asserting these handfuls of giant platforms have enormous power to “kick people off their services or make their content harder to find,” Justice Thomas stated there would be no option but to pass laws to limit their dominance. With increasing bipartisan backing for Section 230 reform, Thomas wrote:

“Today’s digital platforms provide avenues for historically unprecedented amounts of speech, including speech by government actors. Also unprecedented, however, is the concentrated control of so much speech in the hands of a few private parties.”

In a statement released following the announcement, AFPI, which, besides Rollins, McMahon, and Kudlow, was created by several former Trump administration officials, applauded Trump and the other brave patriots who have joined together in the lawsuit. Speaking of the battle ahead, the statement continued:

Protected by an outdated and misinterpreted Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, these elites and their firms ride roughshod over some of the most fundamental American rights: the right to speak, the right to be heard, and the right to democratic representation. This lawsuit is not the end of that fight: it is a beginning.