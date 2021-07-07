Click on Arrow to Listen

We start the show with the breaking news that Doug Mastriano of PA will be moving forward with his committee to do full forensic audits of several PA counties!

Frank and Beanz read the release and talk about the implications that have for the rest of the country. Then, we would be remiss if we didn’t discuss and analyze the “Fact Checker” from Lead Stories who appeared on Steve Bannon’s “War Room.”

Really good one today. Don’t miss it!