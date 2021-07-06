Nevada residents Mindy Robinson, Rhonda Rau, Bonnie Taylor, and Deana Villei served notarized affidavits claiming maladministration to Governor Steve Sisolak, Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, and Speaker Jason Frierson.

“Please take notice that our Nevada State Constitution, which you have sworn to, explains that the People have the right to regulate their internal government, and therefore, when the People may need, there is a guaranteed right to reform, alter or abolish government. The government is to be regulated by the People and as Trustees and Servants, it is your duty to carry out the wishes of the People who granted authority for you to handle the People’s business. Therefore, I am presenting fundamental law and instructions that you may observe and carry out the will of the People.“

The affidavit cites Article 1 Section 10 of the Nevada Constitution and the Right to Assemble and Petition that it affirms, “The People have the right to assemble peaceably for their common good and to apply by petition or remonstrance to those vested with the powers of government for redress of grievances.”

It further cites Article 1 Section 2 that defines the purpose of government and affirms the right of the People to alter it, “Government is instituted for the protection, security and benefit of the People; and they have the right to alter or reform the same whenever the public good may require it.”

The affidavit goes on to outline demands, including a full forensic audit:

Robinson, who is Congressional candidate for Nevada’s 3rd district, commented on Gab:

After results showing a 33,000 vote Biden win in Nevada were accepted by the State Supreme Court on November 24, 2020, an Election Contest Hearing in Carson City heard evidence and testimony intended to show that the election had been miscounted. That hearing included testimony from attorney Jesse Binnall, who also testified to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee through his December 16, 2020, Witness Statement. The document explains that his team of data scientists and whistleblowers found 130,000 “unique instances of voter fraud in Nevada,” including 42,000 who voted more than once, 1,500 dead people, 19,000 non-residents, and 4,000 non-citizens.

Binnall is also featured in the new Deep Rig documentary. Full clips of Binnall’s interviews for that movie can be found here and here.

When Nevada citizens report potential election law violations to Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske’s office, they are called Election Integrity Violation Reports ( EIVRs ). Cegavske’s April review summary of the EIVR’s concluded the sum of them didn’t “amount to evidentiary support for the contention that the 2020 general election was plagued by widespread voter fraud.”

In May, UncoverDC reported Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed the AB 4 law just three months before the November 2020 General election—a move that Donald Trump called an “illegal late-night coup.” It allowed individuals to sign ballots on another’s behalf and to include multiple ballots without signatures in one return envelope.

UncoverDC has summarized election integrity efforts in Nevada before and after the 2020 election, including an Election Integrity Brief from the Nevada GOP with claims of duplicate voters, votes by non-citizens and out-of-state voters, buying of votes, and affidavits from poll workers.

Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald visited the Maricopa County audit conducted by Cyber Ninjas on June 7th and told Breitbart that it was a “systematic, sterile, and transparent process” that he’s in favor of bringing to Nevada. He added, “Using the same type of process, this model would fit in any state in any country because it’s so transparent.” McDonald described the scene at Veterans Memorial Coliseum where the forensic audit is being conducted:

“There was a lot of security out front. Heavy checkpoints… No pens, no electronic devices, no paper, no writing utensils, no cell phones, no Apple watches… Three checkpoints out front and three checkpoints inside. It took us about 15 minutes to get through them all… As we were escorted in, they explained the process. Everything is color-coded. They had four quadrants. Each is color-coded with all the workers in each quadrant wearing the same color shirt… Everything is taped off and lined on the concrete. We had a law enforcement escort… We had people explaining how each section worked… There’s a camera on each person performing the audit. When the ballots in that section are counted, they are put in a box and sealed. There’s a person they know where everybody is at all times… From the time you walk in, you’re under surveillance. There’s a login sheet for every box. The box is under surveillance at all times. We weren’t allowed to talk to the workers.“

Mcdonald said that an offer to pay for videotaping the vote-counting process during the 2020 General election was denied by Clark County and that Cegavske did not intervene on appeal. “… the deck was stacked against us,” he said. “She investigated less than five percent of [the EIVRs ].”