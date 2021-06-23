Pennsylvania election integrity activists rallied on the front steps of the State Capitol building in Harrisburg on June 16th. The rally was promoted with a circular declaring:

“We the People are demanding the PA Senate issue subpoenas to Allegheny and Philadelphia Counties… and to Initiate a full forensic audit of these two counties! JOIN THE AUDIT THE VOTE Rally.”

The event was sponsored in part by the Coalition for Election Integrity, Audit the Vote PA, Freedom Patriots United, Lehighton 9/12 Inc., Firearm Owners Against Crime, Gun Owners of America- PA, and Patriots 4 Action.

In a write-up of the event on their website, The Coalition for Election Integrity reported 200 attendees and said:

“Several speakers urged Senator Jake Corman, who is President Pro Tempore of the Senate, and Sen. David Argall to have the Senate Government Committee issue subpoenas to Allegheny and Philadelphia Counties regarding election documents from the 2020 election, effectively initiating a forensic audit in those two counties. It is our conviction that without understanding the real extent of election fraud that took place last November in Pennsylvania, it will not be possible to make the corrections needed to assure that future elections are not also undermined. The survival of our nation’s identity as a constitutional republic is at stake.“

The rally featured speakers from the sponsoring groups and was live-streamed to Coalition for Election Integrity’s Facebook group page.

More Upcoming Election Integrity Rally Events Planned

On Saturday, July 10, Steve Bannon’s War Room Pandemic is sponsoring a “Rally to Save the Republic” in Wysox, PA. Bannon will be speaking along with Sam Faddis, a Retired CIA Intelligence expert. Also slated to speak are Debbie Dooley, an early leader in the Tea Party movement and founder of Green Tea Coalition for energy choice; Arizona Representative and election integrity leader Mark Finchem; Tabitha Valleau, leader of Free PA; and Rick Crump of Kinetic Faith.

The following Saturday, July 17, Western Pennsylvania Patriot Party is hosting a Family Day in Beaver Falls, PA, with all-ages activities that include a “bounce house, back yard games, a teen lounge, a tie-dye station, face painting, balloon animals, snow cones, live music, 10+ vendors and more.” Retired U.S. Army Colonel and current State Senator Doug Mastriano are speaking, and organizers request RSVP and side dish or dessert.

On July 18, Mastriano is speaking along with Audit the Vote PA’s Toni Shuppe, Karen Taylor, and Jamie Sheffield in Irwin, PA, about the audit effort at a luncheon sponsored by Patriots 4 Action.

Pennsylvania sent a delegation of legislators to visit the ongoing forensic audit on Maricopa County, Arizona, earlier this month after a hearing and a comprehensive review of elections processes there found “numerous flaws.” UncoverDC has covered election integrity in Pennsylvania and other grassroots efforts.