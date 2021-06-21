Donald Trump’s Save America PAC has announced he will appear at his first public rally since his January 6th speech to supporters at the Ellipse in Washington D.C. The June 26th Save America Rally is promised to be:

“President Trump’s first of many appearances… in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of President Trump’s administration.”

The event is at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, about 40 miles from Cleveland, and begins at 7:00 PM Eastern. Trump’s official website has an events page for attendees to register for free tickets, but they are ultimately first come, first served. Doors open at 2:00 PM.

The Saturday evening rally will feature Trump’s support for Max Miller in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District against Republican incumbent Rep. Anthony Gonzalez. Gonzalez is one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection—nine of whom have primary challengers.

Ohio Republican Party’s central committee censured them, including Gonzalez, and called for his resignation—saying he had “betrayed his constituents” and “knowingly and willfully violated his oath of office.”

Trump gave his official endorsement to Miller on February 26th:

“Max Miller is a wonderful person who did a great job at the White House and will be a fantastic Congressman. He is a Marine Veteran, a son of Ohio, and a true PATRIOT. Current Rep. Anthony Gonzalez should not be representing the people of the 16th district because he does not represent their interest or their heart. Max Miller has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Since he left office in January, Trump has made few public appearances. Aside from a very few television and radio interviews from his own private properties, he spoke to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, and got over 5 million views of his North Carolina GOP convention speech. Additionally, he appeared remotely to speak at a MAGA Frank event on June 12 with Mike Lindell of MyPillow and FrankSpeech.

In May, Trump told One America News that he would soon have rallies in Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida, all states that he won in both 2016 and 2020, except for 2020 Georgia, which is now in question.

Trump had a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, on Jan. 9, 2020, and another at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, on Sept. 21, 2020. A bill in the state legislature of Ohio aims to make June 14th of every year President Donald Trump Day, as 40 states do for Reagan.

Ohio will elect a new U.S. Senator in the November 8, 2022, general election for the seat vacated by Republican Rob Portman, who is not running for re-election. Ballotpedia lists 16 candidates that include Josh Mandel, who had a post removed by Twitter in which he polled his followers:

“Of the various types of illegals flooding across the border, will more crimes be committed by… Muslim Terrorists [or] Mexican Gangbangers [?],” and Jane Timken, who has removed a photograph from her website’s endorsements page that implied endorsement by Trump.

In 2022, incumbent Governor Mike DeWine is challenged by Joe Blystone with running mate Joanna Swallen for Lieutenant Governor. Swallen has been a guest on Dr. Douglas G. Frank’s Ohio Post-Depresser to discuss standing up to the Board of Health and mask mandates. Dr. Frank called Blystone “The real deal” after a speaking event and dinner in Toledo on Friday and spoke positively of Swallen as well:

“…Our next Lt Gov, Joanna Swallen, gave a remarkable and passionate talk about her personal story as an Ohio businesswoman and her plans for leadership once she is in office. I *love* this lady, and I want her fighting for us in Columbus… Joe Blystone then gave the best speech I’ve yet heard him give describing his plans to restore and protect the liberty of every Ohio citizen when he is governor.“

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s official site has an elections page and a printable calendar of Elections in Ohio.