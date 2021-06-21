Click Arrow to Listen

Today, we are joined by Joe Mobley, an activist from Loudoun, VA who has been working hard to combat inappropriate curriculum in public schools, along with CRT.
Also, we touch upon vaccine issues, COVID treatments, and more from the interwebs with a laugh here or there as well.
Don’t miss the show!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

The Joe Mobley Show

Vaccine fatality

FoxNews.com: Maria Bartiromo talks to Sen. Ron Jackson of Wisconsin and Dr. Pierre Kory on the impact of censorship in fight against COVID

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."